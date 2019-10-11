Central European Cinema Market Outlook to 2023: Films, Distribution, Taxes, Cinemas, Companies, Forecasts
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cinema Industry Research - Central Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The financial crisis and demands of digitisation created big challenges for Central European cinema markets but admissions and box office have been growing strongly since 2015. Recent consolidation has left some of these markets short of competition, meaning new entrants cannot be ruled out.
This report looks at the current industry landscape and the main players, and offers forecasts for the next five years.
Companies Mentioned
- Cinemax
- CineStar
- Cineworld
- Helios
- Vue
Key Topics Covered
1. Czech Republic
- Films
- Distribution
- Taxes
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Cineworld
- CineStar
- Forecasts
2. Hungary
- Films and Distribution
- Companies
- Cineworld
- Forecasts
3. Poland
- Films and Distribution
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Cineworld
- Vue
- Helios
- Forecasts
4. Romania
- Films
- Distribution
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Cineworld
- Forecasts
5. Slovakia
- Films and Distribution
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Cinemax
- Cineworld
- Forecasts
List of Tables
Czech Republic
- Czech Republic Cinema Market 2013-2018
- Top 20 Films 2018
- Leading Distributors 2013-2018
- Cinema Sites and Screens 2012-2017
- Multiplex Admissions, Average Ticket Price and Box Office 2013-2018
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors 2013-2018
- Forecasts
- Czech Republic Forecasts 2018-2023
Hungary
- Hungarian Cinema Market 2013-2018
- Top 20 Releases 2018
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors 2013-2019
- Forecasts
- Hungary Forecasts 2018-2023
Poland
- Polish Cinema Market 2013-2018
- Releases by Nationality of Film 2013-2018
- Admissions by Nationality of Film 2013-2018
- Top 20 Films 2018
- Multiplex and Other Sites, Screens, Seats and Admissions 2013-2017
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors by Screens 2013-2019
- Cineworld Sites and Screens by Country December 2018
- Cineworld Revenues by Country 2018
- Forecasts
- Poland Forecasts 2018-2023
Romania
- Romanian Cinema Market 2013-2018
- Releases by Nationality of Film 2013-2018
- Admissions by Nationality of Film 2013-2018
- Top 20 Releases 2018
- Admissions by Distributor 2013-2018
- Sites, Screens, and Seats 2013-2018
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors by Screens 2013-2018
- Leading Exhibitors by Admissions 2013-2018
- Forecasts
- Romania Forecasts 2018-2023
Slovakia
- Slovak Cinema Market 2013-2018
- Slovak Films 2013-2018
- Top Ten Films 2018
- Cinema Sites and Screens 2013-2018
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors 2013-2018
- Forecasts
- Slovakia Forecasts 2018-2023
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a82uzm
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.