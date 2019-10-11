Global Counter-UAS (Anti-Drone) Market Outlook, 2019-2024: Focus on Technology, Application, End-user, Platform and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Counter-UAS (Anti-Drone) Market: Focus on Technology (Electronic System, Kinetic System, Laser System), Application (Detection and Interdiction), End Users - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 16.83% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.

North America dominated the global counter-UAS market with a share of 56.55 % in 2019. North America, including the major countries, such as the U.S. is the most prominent region for the counter-UAS market. In North America, the U.S. acquired a major market share in 2019 due to the major deployment of counter measures in defense in the country.



The global counter-UAS market has gained widespread importance owing to the growing need to deploy counter UAS systems and overcome the fear of threat by drones. However, legal issues surrounding the technology and challenge of selectivity and sensitivity of drones are some of the factors that are restraining the market growth.



Expert Quote



The increasing demand for counter-UAS across different end users is forcing the counter-UAS manufacturers to develop the products with more advanced technologies. Recent incidents at Saudi Aramco and Dubai airport has propelled the demand for installing counter-UAS solutions at critical infrastructure, which has created business opportunities for different C-UAS providers.



Scope of the Market



The Counter-UAS market research provides detailed market information for segmentation such as technology, application, platform, and end-users. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the counter-UAS market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Market Segmentation



The Counter-UAS market is further segmented into technology, application, platform, end-users, and region. The electronic system dominated the global counter-UAS market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2024).



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry. The report also analyzes different applications that include detection and interdiction. In the platform segment, the market is segmented into ground-based, hand -held, and UAV-based. In the end-user segment, the market is segmented into defense, commercial and homeland security.



The counter-UAS market is segregated on the basis of region into four major categories, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) is provided.



Key Companies



The key market players in the global counter-UAS market include Airbus S.A.S, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Saab AB, Rheinmetall Group, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Leonardo Spa, Elbit Systems, The Boeing Company, L3 Harris Technologies, Thales Group, Dedrone GmbH, DroneShield, Blighter Surveillance Systems, Chess Dynamics, DeTect Inc., Liteye Systems, Inc.

Key Questions Answered



What are the trends in the global counter-UAS market across different regions?

What are the major driving forces for increasing the demand for the global counter-UAS market during the forecast period 2019-2024?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global counter-UAS market?

Which application (detection and Interdiction) of the global counter-UAS market dominated in 2018, and what is the expected scenario by 2024?

What was the revenue generated by the global counter-UAS market by technology, application, and end-user in 2018, and what would be the estimates by 2024?

What was the aggregate revenue generated by the global counter-UAS market segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World) in 2018, and what would be the estimates by 2024?

Who are the key players in the global counter-UAS market, and what are the new strategies adopted by the market players to make a mark in the industry?

What major opportunities do the counter-UAS companies foresee in the next five years?

What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the counter-UAS market?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Rising Consumerism and Proliferation of Drone Technology

1.1.2 Growing Need to Protect Intellectual Property Rights

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Legal Issues Surrounding Counter Drone Technology

1.2.2 Challenge of Selectivity and Sensitivity of Drones

1.2.3 Interdiction Hazards

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Attractive Business Opportunities for the Companies Offering Drone Detection Solutions

1.3.2 Innovation in the Product Offerings

1.4 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Overview

2.1.1 Product Launches and Developments

2.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

2.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.4 Funding

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Global Drone Market Outlook

3.2 Emerging Start-Ups and Developments

3.3 Counter-UAV Programs and Spending

3.4 Global Counter-UAS Market: Regulatory Environment

3.5 Industry Attractiveness: Porter's Five Forces Model

3.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.5.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.5.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.5.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.5.5 Threat of Rivalry

3.6 Supply Chain Analysis



4 Global Counter-UAS Market

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview



5 Global Counter-UAS Market (by Technology)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Electronic System

5.3 Kinetic System

5.4 Laser System



6 Global Counter-UAS Market (by Application)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Detection

6.2.1 Radio Frequency

6.2.2 Radar

6.2.3 Electro-Optical

6.2.4 Acoustic

6.2.5 Others

6.3 Interdiction

6.3.1 Jamming (RF/GNSS)

6.3.2 Spoofing

6.3.3 Laser

6.3.4 Net Launchers



7 Global Counter-UAS Market (by End User)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Defense

7.2.1 Defense C-UAS Market (by Technology)

7.2.2 Defense C-UAS Market (by Application)

7.3 Commercial

7.3.1 Commercial C-UAS Market (by Technology)

7.3.2 Commercial C-UAS Market (by Application)

7.4 Homeland Security

7.4.1 Homeland Security C-UAS Market (by Technology)

7.4.2 Homeland Security C-UAS Market (by Application)



8 Global Counter-UAS Market (by Platform)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Ground-based

8.3 Hand-held

8.4 UAV-based



9 Global Counter-UAS Market (by Region)

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest-of-the-World



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Airbus S.A.S

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Role of Airbus S.A.S in the Global Counter-UAS Market

10.1.3 Financials

10.1.4 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Blighter Surveillance Systems

10.3 Chess Dynamics Ltd.

10.4 Dedrone GmbH

10.5 DroneShield Limited

10.6 Elbit Systems

10.7 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

10.8 Leonardo S.p.A.

10.9 L3HarrisTechnologies

10.10 Liteye Systems Inc.

10.11 Lockheed Martin Corporation

10.12 Northrop Grumman Corporation

10.13 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

10.14 Raytheon Company

10.15 Rheinmetall Group

10.16 Saab AB

10.17 Thales Group

10.18 The Boeing Company

10.19 Other Key Players

10.19.1 DeTect Intelligent Sensors

10.19.2 SRC Inc.



