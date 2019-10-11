Global Air Freight (Domestic & International) Market Report 2019-2023 - Analysis on Cold-Chain Technology, Blockchain Technology, and AI

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Freight (Domestic & International) Market Report: Insights, Trends & Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global air freight market is predicted to be valued at US$170.02 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% for the period spanning 2019-2023.

The air freight market is predicted to be driven by factors such as rising e-commerce, economic prosperity and increasing industrialization. The market growth is expected to be hindered by few challenges like rising protectionism, fluctuating fuel costs and security threats. Developments like investments in cold-chain technology and expansion in air freight capacities of the airlines are believed to drive the market in future.



The global air freight market is divided into two segments: international and domestic. The international air freight segment held a larger share of the market in 2018 and is expected to continue to hold a dominant share for the forecasted period, 2019-2023.



The dominant share of air freight market value is acquired by Asia-Pacific and the region continues to hold a higher share in the projected years. The growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry and increasing investments in automation would drive the market. Europe represents the second dominant region in the air freight market and the growth in the region is due to the rising trend of import-export.



Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global air freight market, segmented into domestic and international.

The major regional markets (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, MEA and Central & South America) have been analyzed, along with country coverage of the US.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (FedEx, Panalpina, DPDHL, Cargojet, Emirates and LATAM airlines) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Classification of Air Freight Carriers

1.3 Categories of Air Freight

1.4 Process of Air Freight Exporting

1.5 Process of Air Freight Importing

1.6 Advantages & Disadvantages of Air Freight

1.6.1 Advantages of Air Freight

1.6.2 Disadvantages of Air Freight



2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Air Freight Market

2.1.1 Global Air Freight Market by Value

2.1.2 Global Air Freight Market Forecast by Value

2.1.3 Global Air Freight Market Value by Region

2.1.4 Global Air Freight Market by Volume

2.1.5 Global Air Freight Market Forecast by Volume

2.1.6 Global Air Freight Market Volume by Region

2.1.7 Global Air Freight Market Volume by Segment

2.1.8 Global International Air Freight Market Forecast by Volume

2.1.9 Global Domestic Air Freight Market Forecast by Volume



3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 North America

3.1.1 North America Air Freight Market by Volume

3.1.2 North America Air Freight Market Forecast by Volume

3.1.3 The US Air Freight Market by Value

3.1.4 The US Air Freight Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia Pacific

3.4 Middle East & Africa

3.5 Central & South America

3.6 RoW



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising B2B e-Commerce Trade

4.1.2 Rising Per Capita Income

4.1.3 Upsurge in Elderly Population

4.1.4 Growing Internet Users

4.1.5 Increasing B2C e-Commerce Transaction Volume

4.1.6 Rising Youth Population

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Cold-Chain Technology

4.2.2 Blockchain Technology

4.2.3 Artificial Intelligence

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Trade Protectionism

4.3.2 Security Threats

4.3.3 Fluctuating Airlines Fuel Cost



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison

5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison

5.1.3 Freight Forwarders

5.1.4 Major Players Cargo Carriers Comparison



6. Company Profiles

6.1 FedEx Corporation

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Panalpina

6.3 Deutsche Post DHL

6.4 Cargojet Inc.

6.5 The Emirates Group

6.6 LATAM Airlines Group S.A.



