Worldwide Assisted Reproductive Services Markets to 2023: Focus on IVF, AI-IUI and FER

The global assisted reproductive services market is expected to reach US$32.87 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.65%, for the duration spanning 2019-2023.

The factors such as declining fertility amongst women, growing obesity among the population, increasing cigarette consumption, rising healthcare expenditures and increasing incidences of breast cancer would drive the growth of the market.

However, market growth would be challenged by the high costs of fertility procedures, high risk of birth defects from assisted reproduction and perinatal effects associated with assisted reproduction.

A few notable trends include upsurge in the LGBT population, increasing women's average age of first birth, technological advancement in assisted fertility techniques and increasing use of IVF with Intra-cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI).



The global assisted reproductive services market is highly dominated by In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF), as a number of infertile couples are increasingly opting for IVF treatment, due to its high success rates in the market. In addition, IVF treatment continues to come up with new techniques and methods to establish a successful pregnancy, which is gaining its popularity amongst people with fertility issues. Moreover, Artificial Insemination-Intrauterine Insemination (AI-IUI) and Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER) are also playing a significant role in driving lucrative growth in the global assisted reproductive services market.



The fastest growing regional market is Europe, owing to the high prevalence of infertility amongst both men and women. Excessive consumption of alcohol and cigarette is negatively impacting the fertility of people, leading them to severe fertility disorders. Moreover, China and the U.S. are also contributing substantially to the global market, owing to the rising prevalence of PCOS and breast cancer amongst women.



Key Topics Covered



1. Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Assisted Reproductive Services

1.3 Techniques of Assisted Reproductive Services

1.4 Process of In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)



2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Assisted Reproductive Services Market by Value

2.2 Global Assisted Reproductive Services Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Assisted Reproductive Services Market by Technology

2.3.1 Global In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Forecast by Value

2.3.2 Global Artificial Insemination-Intrauterine Insemination (AI-IUI) Market Forecast by Value

2.3.3 Global Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER) Market Forecast by Value

2.4 Global Assisted Reproductive Services Market by End-Users

2.4.1 Global Fertility Clinic Market Forecast by Value

2.4.2 Global Hospital Market Forecast by Value

2.4.3 Global Other ARS Market Forecast by Value

2.5 Global Assisted Reproductive Services Market by Region



3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 Europe

3.1.1 Europe Assisted Reproductive Services Market by Value

3.1.2 Europe Assisted Reproductive Services Market Forecast by Value

3.1.3 Europe Assisted Reproductive Services Market by Region

3.1.4 UK Assisted Reproductive Services Market by Value

3.1.5 UK Assisted Reproductive Services Market Forecast by Value

3.1.6 UK Total IVF Treatment Cycle Volume Forecast

3.2 Asia Pacific

3.3 North America

3.4 RoW (Rest of World)



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Declining Fertility amongst Women

4.1.2 Growing Obesity among Population

4.1.3 Increasing Cigarette Consumption

4.1.4 Rising Health Care Expenditure

4.1.5 Increasing Incidences of Breast Cancer

4.1.6 Rising Prevalence of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

4.1.7 Sedentary Lifestyle

4.2 Key Trends and Development

4.2.1 Upsurge in the LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender) Population

4.2.2 Increasing Women's Average Age for First Child Birth

4.2.3 Technological Advancement in Assisted Fertility Techniques

4.2.4 Increasing Use of IVF with Intra-cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 High Costs of Fertility Procedures

4.3.2 High Risk of Birth Defects from Assisted Reproduction

4.3.3 Perinatal Effects Associated with Assisted Reproduction

4.3.4 Regulatory Risks



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.2 Key Players - R&D Comparison

5.1.3 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

5.1.4 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Merck & Co.

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.3 The Cooper Companies

6.4 VitroLife

6.5 Ferring Pharmaceuticals

6.6 Cook Group



