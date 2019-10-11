Harsco Corporation Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- CAMP HILL, Pa., Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2019 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 prior to NYSE market open via newswire distribution and a posting on the company website at www.harsco.com . The Company will also host a quarterly conference call and webcast that morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.



Conference Call and Webcast Details for Investors and Financial Analysts

What: Harsco Corporation Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in (US): (800) 611-4920

Dial-in (International): (973) 200-3957

Conference ID: 9057279

Listen-Only Mode and Archived Webcast: www.harsco.com



Replay of the earnings call will be available at www.harsco.com and by telephone through November 12, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056, (404) 537-3406 or (800) 585-8367.

About Harsco Corporation



Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 11,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

Investor Contact

David Martin

717.612.5628

damartin@harsco.com

Media Contact

Jay Cooney

717.730.3683

jcooney@harsco.com



