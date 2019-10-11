Voci Technologies Reports Record Growth of its Automated Speech Transcription Technology in Q3 2019

Increased Bookings and Data Processed Demonstrate Importance of Technology to the Market

Continuing Growth

Contributing substantially to revenue growth, in Q3 2019, Voci Technologies achieved a record 146-percent increase in bookings year over year. The amount of contact center data processed by Voci’s platform increased to nearly 405,000,000 minutes, a 273-percent increase over the same quarter last year.

“As we drive towards the end of fiscal 2019, we’re seeing continued growth in our speech transcription platform through increased usage and a growing customer base. Our partners are seeing increased demand for our technology by their end-users, and we are finding more opportunities to power their solutions,” said Michael Coney, CEO, Voci Technologies. “This traction in the marketplace is having a direct impact on the ability of contact centers across the industry to improve agent quality, enhance customer experience and get ahead of the competition by extracting key business intelligence from their live and recorded calls.”

Expanding to New Locale

Complementing this growth, the company has expanded into a new office space. The new office location has spectacular views of Pittsburgh’s Allegheny River and the ever-expanding Robotics Row in the Strip District, and was designed by Jimmy Sullivan of CitiZen Design and WTW Architects. With this new expansion to over 12,000 square feet, Voci Technologies’ offices include dedicated spaces for speech sciences, software development and engineering, and AI innovation, ensuring the future of speech recognition technology.

Recognized for Innovation

Voci Technologies continues to be recognized for forging new paths for research and development in the speech sciences. During the third quarter, Voci Technologies’ CTO and co-founder, John Kominek, was recognized by the International Speech Communication Association (ISCA) for his work on a foundational set of speech synthesis databases, which continues to be used for leading-edge research today.

About Voci Technologies

Pittsburgh-based Voci Technologies combines artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning algorithms to deliver the best-in-class enterprise speech transcription platform. Voci’s innovative technology enables developers to build software solutions that extract actionable intelligence from voice data to improve customer experience, operational efficiency, and compliance requirements. Voci’s open platform gives its customers and partners the freedom to choose the deployment methods and integration solutions that best meet their business needs. The company is backed by leading investors, including Grotech Ventures and Harbert Venture Partners. To learn more about Voci, visit http://www.vocitec.com .

Media contacts:

Voci Technologies

Adam Rawlings

adam.rawlings@vocitec.com

412-621-9310



