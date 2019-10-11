Global Wired Telecommunication Carriers Market Report 2019: Analysis & Outlook Through 2014-2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wired Telecommunication Carriers Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the wired telecommunication carriers? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global wired telecommunication carriers market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 36% of the global wired telecommunication carriers market. Africa was the smallest region in the global wired telecommunication carriers market.



Wired telecommunications companies are offering additional services to their consumers instead of limiting their service offerings to fixed line and DSL internet services. Companies are shifting towards a multi-function system by adding services such as internet broadband and television satellite connection in their offering. Thus, a consumer receiving internet and voice telephony is more likely to subscribe to IPTV, video on demand and pay television services. For example, AT&T acquired DirecTV pay-tv services to increase offerings to their customers.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider telecom market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The wired telecommunication carriers market section of the report gives context. It compares the wired telecommunication carriers market with other segments of the telecom market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, wired telecommunication carriers indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Broadband Internet Services, Fixed Telephony Services, Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services

Companies Mentioned: AT&T, Comcast Corporation, China Telecom, BT Group, Verizon communications

Metrics Covered: Number of Internet Users, Number of Households with Broadband Access, Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, wired telecommunication carriers indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Wired Telecommunication Carriers Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Wired Telecommunication Carriers Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Wired Telecommunication Carriers Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Wired Telecommunication Carriers Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Wired Telecommunication Carriers Market Trends And Strategies



8. Wired Telecommunication Carriers Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Wired Telecommunication Carriers Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Wired Telecommunication Carriers Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Wired Telecommunication Carriers Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Wired Telecommunication Carriers Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Wired Telecommunication Carriers Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Wired Telecommunication Carriers Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Broadband Internet Services

10.1.2. Fixed Telephony Services

10.1.3. Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services



11. Wired Telecommunication Carriers Market Metrics

11.1. Wired Telecommunication Carriers Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Wired Telecommunication Carriers Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



AT&T

Comcast Corporation

China Telecom

BT Group

Verizon communications

