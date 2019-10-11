Wound Care Devices: Global Market Outlook to 2022 Featuring Medline Industries, Cardinal Health, 3M, and More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wound Care Devices Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the wound care devices? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



North America was the largest region in the global wound care devices market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global wound care devices market. Africa was the smallest region in the global wound care devices market.



Increasing demand for anti-infective dressings such as plant-based antiseptic dressings and iodine-based dressings for the treatment of chronic wounds and related skin ulcer complications is one of the significant trends in the market. The anti-infective dressings is a sub-segment of traditional wound dressings segment of the wound care devices market.



The products derived from plant materials are films, hydro fiber, hydrocolloids, collagen, alginates, and foams. These products has increased wound care applications, anti-microbial properties, less irritation on skin and shorter healing time compared to basic wound care products.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider medical equipment market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The wound care devices market section of the report gives context. It compares the wound care devices market with other segments of the medical equipment market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, wound care devices indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Traditional Adhesive Dressings, Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT), Traditional Gauze Dressings, Advanced Wound Care Devices

Companies Mentioned: Medline Industries, Cardinal Health, 3M

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, wound care devices indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Wound Care Devices Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Wound Care Devices Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Wound Care Devices Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Wound Care Devices Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Wound Care Devices Market Trends And Strategies



8. Wound Care Devices Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Wound Care Devices Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Wound Care Devices Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Wound Care Devices Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Wound Care Devices Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Wound Care Devices Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Wound Care Devices Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Traditional Adhesive Dressings

10.1.2. Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)

10.1.3. Traditional Gauze Dressings

10.1.4. Advanced Wound Care Devices



11. Wound Care Devices Market Segments

11.1. Global Traditional Adhesive Dressings Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

11.2. Global Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

11.3. Global Traditional Gauze Dressings Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

11.4. Global Advanced Wound Care Devices Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)



12. Wound Care Devices Market Metrics

12.1. Wound Care Devices Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Wound Care Devices Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Medline Industries

Cardinal Health Inc.

3M

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1bduw5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

