Emotional Intelligence Expert Dr. Relly Nadler to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every day, professionals find themselves promoted into leadership positions only to discover they don’t possess all the necessary leadership skills. If you have enough awareness of yourself to acknowledge this truth, the good news is that leadership skills can be developed, and the best place to begin is your emotional intelligence. In fact, you won’t get far without it.

“Emotional Intelligence is understanding and managing yourself and then understanding and managing others,” says Dr. Relly Nadler, expert in leadership development and emotional intelligence. “Another working definition is just being smart about your emotions. This simple definition focuses the leaders I work with to be a top performer.”

Dr. Relly Nadler is the author of the bestselling Leading With Emotional Intelligence: Hands-on Strategies To Develop Confident and Collaborative Star Performers

“Leading with emotional intelligence is being in charge of your emotions,” says Dr. Nadler. “If you're not aware of your emotions, they carry you where they want to take you and everyone else gets swept along with it. So what are the skills, the behaviors, that will allow us to be skilled in a variety of competencies?”

Originally a psychologist in private practice, Dr. Nadler transitioned to executive coaching and corporate psychology.

“I've given IQ tests, but how smart you are is really a fixed state; you can't really get better at it,” says Dr. Nadler. “Emotional Intelligence is something you can get better at. you can learn it.”

“Often it’s about our ability to catch ourselves; knowing what we’re projecting out to others,” explains Dr. Nadler. “I have this acronym: NAME for dealing with emotions,” “N is to ‘Notice’ and ‘Name’ what the emotions are. I'm feeling overwhelmed or I'm feeling anxious. A is for ‘Accept,’ not changing it, not judging it, but lean into it. M is “Manage” the emotions, thoughts and actions. E is ‘Express.’

Dr. Nadler’s latest book is Emotional Brilliance: Living a Fearless Life, co-authored with Dr. Carol Greenberg. The book explores how emotional intelligence contributed to optimum performance in work and life, with hands-on strategies to be fluent and brilliant in our emotions.

“The book itself it's really stories of people where they have been brilliant in the moment,” says Dr. Nadler. “We want to share these strategies with the same kind the corporate executives and leaders we have been consulting and coaching for decades.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. Relly Nadler an interview with Jim Masters on October 15th at 3pm EDT.

For more information on Dr. Relly Nadler, visit www.drrellynadler.com



