Global Broadcast & DTT Video Encoders Market, Forecast to 2024 - Broadcasters Halting Technology Spend Until Mandates or Competition Demands Them to Do So

This research study forecasts broadcast and DTT video encoders growth from 2018 to 2024.

There is a growing emphasis on bandwidth savings and video quality; major events such as the 2020 Olympics and the push for replacements or upgrades of encoding equipment for broadcast will drive the revenue growth in the market. However, rising competition from direct-to-consumer and over-the-top based workflows, growing use of virtualized encoder solutions, and slow adoption of advanced video formats and resolutions will slow down the market growth in the forecast period.

This research includes regional revenue and trend analysis as well as growth forecasts for NALA, EMEA, and APAC. Technology trends, pricing analysis, and a market overview for the broadcast and DTT video encoders market are included in this study.

This research study splits the market into three use cases/segments of broadcast encoders: contribution, backhaul and distribution, and DTT. Each use case/segment includes an overall discussion of revenue and forecast as well as regional analysis and vendor segment share.



This broadcast and DTT video encoders study includes vendor market share and a competitive landscape. Vendors covered in this research study include Adtec Digital, ATEME, Cisco Systems (Synamedia), International Datacasting Corporation, ARRIS, MediaKind, Fujitsu, Harmonic Inc., Media Excel, NTT, Omid Technologies, Intopix, Evertz, Streambox, Telairity (VITEC), Nevion, and SAPEC.

Most of the vendors are profiled in the competitive landscape section while some smaller vendors are listed as Others. The last part of this research study focuses on growth opportunities for the market, strategic imperatives for success and growth, and predictions for the market.



Key Issues Addressed

Is the broadcast and DTT video encoders market growing and at what rate?

Which factors will drive the market growth, and which will restrain the market?

How are the video encoders segments performing globally? Which segment has the best chance for growth?

Which vendors are succeeding in the market? What mergers and acquisitions have happened in the last 4 years?

What are the trends shaping the market today? How will they affect the broadcaster purchasing habits of video encoding technology?

What are the major growth opportunities and strategic imperatives for growth?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Digital Media Value Chain

Market and Segments Description

Regional Segmentation

Broadcast Encoder Ecosystem

Product and Technology Definitions

Market Segmentation

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Broadcast and DTT Video Encoders Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Broadcast and DTT Encoders Market

Forecast Assumptions

Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

ATSC 3.0

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Broadcast and DTT Video Encoders Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Key Industry Participants

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Factors and Assessment

6. Competitive Landscape and Analysis

Market Leader - Ericsson

Market Contenders

Other Market Participants - Highlights

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - ATSC 3.0: Next-Generation TV

Growth Opportunity 2 - Cord Cutters: Traditional TV Existing with OTT Streaming

Growth Opportunity 3 - Video Compression: Keeping it High Quality

Growth Opportunity 4 - Live Events: Traditional TV is Scalable and Reliable

Growth Opportunity 5 - Transition from Hardware to Software Video Encoding

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. Contribution Video Encoders Segment Analysis

Contribution Video Encoders Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Contribution Video Encoders Segment Discussion

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

9. Backhaul and Distribution Video Encoders Segment Analysis

Backhaul and Distribution Video Encoders Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Backhaul and Distribution Video Encoders Segment Discussion

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

10. DTT Video Encoders Segment Analysis

DTT Video Encoders Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

DTT Video Encoders Segment Discussion

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

11. The Last Word

The Last Word - Predictions

12. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

Market Engineering Measurements

Learn More - Next Steps

List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned



ARRIS

ATEME

Adtec Digital

Cisco Systems (Synamedia)

Ericsson

Evertz

Fujitsu

Harmonic Inc.

International Datacasting Corporation

Intopix

Media Excel

MediaKind

NTT

Nevion

Omid Technologies

SAPEC

Streambox

Telairity (VITEC)

