Global Broadcast & DTT Video Encoders Market, Forecast to 2024 - Broadcasters Halting Technology Spend Until Mandates or Competition Demands Them to Do So
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Analysis of the Broadcast and Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Video Encoders Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research study forecasts broadcast and DTT video encoders growth from 2018 to 2024.
There is a growing emphasis on bandwidth savings and video quality; major events such as the 2020 Olympics and the push for replacements or upgrades of encoding equipment for broadcast will drive the revenue growth in the market. However, rising competition from direct-to-consumer and over-the-top based workflows, growing use of virtualized encoder solutions, and slow adoption of advanced video formats and resolutions will slow down the market growth in the forecast period.
This research includes regional revenue and trend analysis as well as growth forecasts for NALA, EMEA, and APAC. Technology trends, pricing analysis, and a market overview for the broadcast and DTT video encoders market are included in this study.
This research study splits the market into three use cases/segments of broadcast encoders: contribution, backhaul and distribution, and DTT. Each use case/segment includes an overall discussion of revenue and forecast as well as regional analysis and vendor segment share.
This broadcast and DTT video encoders study includes vendor market share and a competitive landscape. Vendors covered in this research study include Adtec Digital, ATEME, Cisco Systems (Synamedia), International Datacasting Corporation, ARRIS, MediaKind, Fujitsu, Harmonic Inc., Media Excel, NTT, Omid Technologies, Intopix, Evertz, Streambox, Telairity (VITEC), Nevion, and SAPEC.
Most of the vendors are profiled in the competitive landscape section while some smaller vendors are listed as Others. The last part of this research study focuses on growth opportunities for the market, strategic imperatives for success and growth, and predictions for the market.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the broadcast and DTT video encoders market growing and at what rate?
- Which factors will drive the market growth, and which will restrain the market?
- How are the video encoders segments performing globally? Which segment has the best chance for growth?
- Which vendors are succeeding in the market? What mergers and acquisitions have happened in the last 4 years?
- What are the trends shaping the market today? How will they affect the broadcaster purchasing habits of video encoding technology?
- What are the major growth opportunities and strategic imperatives for growth?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Digital Media Value Chain
- Market and Segments Description
- Regional Segmentation
- Broadcast Encoder Ecosystem
- Product and Technology Definitions
- Market Segmentation
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Broadcast and DTT Video Encoders Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Broadcast and DTT Encoders Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- ATSC 3.0
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Broadcast and DTT Video Encoders Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Key Industry Participants
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
6. Competitive Landscape and Analysis
- Market Leader - Ericsson
- Market Contenders
- Other Market Participants - Highlights
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - ATSC 3.0: Next-Generation TV
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Cord Cutters: Traditional TV Existing with OTT Streaming
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Video Compression: Keeping it High Quality
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Live Events: Traditional TV is Scalable and Reliable
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Transition from Hardware to Software Video Encoding
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. Contribution Video Encoders Segment Analysis
- Contribution Video Encoders Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Contribution Video Encoders Segment Discussion
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
9. Backhaul and Distribution Video Encoders Segment Analysis
- Backhaul and Distribution Video Encoders Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Backhaul and Distribution Video Encoders Segment Discussion
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
10. DTT Video Encoders Segment Analysis
- DTT Video Encoders Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- DTT Video Encoders Segment Discussion
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
11. The Last Word
- The Last Word - Predictions
12. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Learn More - Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- ARRIS
- ATEME
- Adtec Digital
- Cisco Systems (Synamedia)
- Ericsson
- Evertz
- Fujitsu
- Harmonic Inc.
- International Datacasting Corporation
- Intopix
- Media Excel
- MediaKind
- NTT
- Nevion
- Omid Technologies
- SAPEC
- Streambox
- Telairity (VITEC)
