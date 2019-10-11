Wholesale Carrier Ethernet Services Market Update, 2019 - Analysis Segmented by Transport Length & Service Type

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wholesale Carrier Ethernet Services Market Update, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 2018 US wholesale Carrier Ethernet services market revenues exceeded $5.15 billion.

Key factors sustaining market growth include:

Continued demand from wireline carriers - traditional interexchange carriers (IXCs), competitive local exchange carriers (CLECs), and international carriers seeking to expand their network footprint

Business market demand for Ethernet access to connect to DIA and MPLS, and now increasingly for SD-WAN connectivity, which, in turn, is driving wholesale market demand

Enterprise market demand for Ethernet to connect to cloud, which, in turn, is driving wholesale market demand, as service providers look to expand their footprint

Demand for mobile network operators (MNOs) for macrocell upgrades to support traffic growth on their LTE network, and 5G rollouts

The research defines wholesale services as services sold by service providers to other carriers, system integrators and resellers. This study updates the analysis presented in the 2017 study U.S. Wholesale Carrier Ethernet Services Market Update (BCS 11-2).



This study presents an in-depth analysis of the key trends impacting the wholesale carrier Ethernet services market, and includes market revenue forecasts and market share analysis.

The analysis is segmented by:

Transport length (metro versus long haul)

Service type (dedicated or port-based versus switched or VLAN-aware)

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary - Market Engineering Measurements

2. Market Definitions & Research Scope



3. Total Market - Trends and Forecasts

Key Market Trends

4. Total Market Forecasts

Forecast Assumptions

Wholesale Carrier Ethernet Services Market - Total Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017-2023

Wholesale Carrier Ethernet Services Market - Revenue Breakdown by Transport Length, U.S., 2017-2023

Total Wholesale Carrier Ethernet Services Market - Revenue Breakdown by Dedicated vs. Switched, U.S., 2017 - 2023

Total Wholesale Carrier Ethernet Services Market - Revenue Breakdown by Bandwidth Speed, U.S., 2017 - 2023

Competitive Analysis - Total Market Shares by Revenue, U.S., 2018

U.S. Market Share Comparison, 2016 & 2018

5. Metro Segment Breakdown

Metro Segment - Total Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017 - 2023

Metro Segment - Revenue Breakdown by Dedicated vs. Switched, U.S., 2017 - 2023

Metro Segment - Dedicated Ethernet Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017 - 2023

Metro Segment - Switched Ethernet Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017 - 2023

Metro Segment - Market Shares by Revenue, U.S., 2018

Metro Market Share Comparison, 2016 & 2018

6. Long Haul Segment Breakdown

Long Haul Segment - Total Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017 - 2023

Long Haul Segment - Revenue Breakdown by Dedicated vs. Switched, U.S., 2017 - 2023

Long Haul Segment - Dedicated Ethernet Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017 - 2023

Long Haul Segment - Switched Ethernet Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017 - 2023

Long Haul Segment - Market Shares by Revenues, U.S., 2018

Long Haul Market Share Comparison, U.S., 2016 & 2018

7. Appendix

Learn More - Next Steps

Market Engineering Methodology

