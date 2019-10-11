Wholesale Carrier Ethernet Services Market Update, 2019 - Analysis Segmented by Transport Length & Service Type
The 2018 US wholesale Carrier Ethernet services market revenues exceeded $5.15 billion.
Key factors sustaining market growth include:
- Continued demand from wireline carriers - traditional interexchange carriers (IXCs), competitive local exchange carriers (CLECs), and international carriers seeking to expand their network footprint
- Business market demand for Ethernet access to connect to DIA and MPLS, and now increasingly for SD-WAN connectivity, which, in turn, is driving wholesale market demand
- Enterprise market demand for Ethernet to connect to cloud, which, in turn, is driving wholesale market demand, as service providers look to expand their footprint
- Demand for mobile network operators (MNOs) for macrocell upgrades to support traffic growth on their LTE network, and 5G rollouts
The research defines wholesale services as services sold by service providers to other carriers, system integrators and resellers. This study updates the analysis presented in the 2017 study U.S. Wholesale Carrier Ethernet Services Market Update (BCS 11-2).
This study presents an in-depth analysis of the key trends impacting the wholesale carrier Ethernet services market, and includes market revenue forecasts and market share analysis.
The analysis is segmented by:
- Transport length (metro versus long haul)
- Service type (dedicated or port-based versus switched or VLAN-aware)
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary - Market Engineering Measurements
2. Market Definitions & Research Scope
3. Total Market - Trends and Forecasts
- Key Market Trends
4. Total Market Forecasts
- Forecast Assumptions
- Wholesale Carrier Ethernet Services Market - Total Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017-2023
- Wholesale Carrier Ethernet Services Market - Revenue Breakdown by Transport Length, U.S., 2017-2023
- Total Wholesale Carrier Ethernet Services Market - Revenue Breakdown by Dedicated vs. Switched, U.S., 2017 - 2023
- Total Wholesale Carrier Ethernet Services Market - Revenue Breakdown by Bandwidth Speed, U.S., 2017 - 2023
- Competitive Analysis - Total Market Shares by Revenue, U.S., 2018
- U.S. Market Share Comparison, 2016 & 2018
5. Metro Segment Breakdown
- Metro Segment - Total Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017 - 2023
- Metro Segment - Revenue Breakdown by Dedicated vs. Switched, U.S., 2017 - 2023
- Metro Segment - Dedicated Ethernet Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017 - 2023
- Metro Segment - Switched Ethernet Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017 - 2023
- Metro Segment - Market Shares by Revenue, U.S., 2018
- Metro Market Share Comparison, 2016 & 2018
6. Long Haul Segment Breakdown
- Long Haul Segment - Total Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017 - 2023
- Long Haul Segment - Revenue Breakdown by Dedicated vs. Switched, U.S., 2017 - 2023
- Long Haul Segment - Dedicated Ethernet Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017 - 2023
- Long Haul Segment - Switched Ethernet Revenue Forecast, U.S., 2017 - 2023
- Long Haul Segment - Market Shares by Revenues, U.S., 2018
- Long Haul Market Share Comparison, U.S., 2016 & 2018
7. Appendix
- Learn More - Next Steps
- Market Engineering Methodology
