Outlook on the Turkish Electricity Market, Forecast to 2030 - Demand for Power & Market Liberalization Will Drive Power Investment in the Next Decade

This energy profile provides a detailed insight into the energy sector of Turkey in the current scenario and also presents an energy forecast between the years 2018 to 2030.



The global energy sector has seen a drastic transformation in recent years and with the advancement of new technologies and energy systems, it is moving towards creating a revolution not only in terms of reach, but also in terms of accessibility, portability, and usage. With the rise of renewable sources of energy like solar and wind energy, the global energy sector is also on the verge of creating a sustainable future.



According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), electricity is the fastest-growing source of energy in terms of final energy demand. It is attracting more investments than oil and gas combined. Currently, the energy sector is also responsible for two-thirds of all greenhouse gas emission and more than 80% of all carbon dioxide emission. One of the impacts of such emissions is the increase in global temperature.



Renewable energy systems, especially solar (PV) are getting cheaper and have reached even the most remote places on earth. Turkey has enjoyed a period of strong economic growth and with strong population growth, there has been a surge in the demand for energy in the country.

Turkey's electricity production has reached an installed capacity of 87 GW, which is a threefold increase over the last 15 years. Turkey has plans of a sustainable future in terms of electricity generation and has set a target of achieving 10 GW of additional installed capacity of solar and wind energy combined by 2026. Currently, their combined installed capacity is approximately 12 GW.



Research Highlights

Drivers and restraints of the Turkish energy sector

Installed capacity forecast (2018 to 2030)

Power investment forecasts

Overview of the electricity market of Turkey (retail, distribution, demand-supply balance, etc.)

Incentives in electricity generation and transmission and the related support mechanism

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Research Scope and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Profile

3. Turkey - Electricity Market Overview

Market Overview

Electricity Market Timeline

Turkey Energy Policy

Turkey Support Mechanism and Major Incentives

Turkey Electricity Market Demand

Turkey Transmission and Connections

Turkish Electricity Distribution Market

Turkey Electricity Retail Market

4. Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraint Explained

5. Total Turkey Electricity Market

Forecasting Methodology

Power Generation Installed Capacity Forecast

Fuel Mix Forecast

Installed Capacity Forecast Explained

Investment in Power Sector

Competitive Environment - Generation

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Growing Renewables and Services Market

Strategic Imperatives for Power Equipment Manufacturers and Service Providers

7. Conclusion



