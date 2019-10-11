Global Aluminum Castings Market, Forecast to 2023 - Top 5 Manufacturers Contributed 28.6% of Global Market Revenue in 2018
This research service provides an analysis of the global aluminum castings market.
The global market for aluminum castings is in a mature stage, with demand expected to be largely driven by growth in end-use industries such as automotive, industrial, and building and construction.
The market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous regional and international companies. Some of the key market participants are Nemak, Ryobi, Ahresty, GF Casting Solutions, Consolidated Metco, Gibbs Die Casting Corporation, Arconic, Bodine Aluminum, Alcast Technologies, Endurance Technologies, Rockman Industries, Rheinmetall Automotive, and KSM Castings Group. The top 5 aluminum casting manufacturers contributed 28.6% of the total global market revenue in 2018.
Some of the key factors driving the market growth are lightweighting, an increase in vehicle production, and a rising number of building and construction projects. The majority of the demand for aluminum castings comes from the automotive industry, primarily driven by efforts to improve fuel efficiency and reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. The demand for aluminum castings is expected to grow further with technological advances in casting automation. One of the technological advances in the aluminum foundry industry is the ability to perform simulation of solidification of the molten metal in the mold as it assists in optimizing the design of the cast product.
In addition to vehicle components such as cylinder heads and engine blocks that are manufactured through the casting procedure, companies are increasingly focusing on structural parts. Structural components in a vehicle such as cross members, longitudinal members, and shock towers that are traditionally made of steel through the stamping process are increasingly being manufactured through aluminum casting. Growing urbanization is expected to drive growth in industrial and residential activity, thereby boosting the demand for aluminum castings for industrial products such as hand tools and machine tools; and for building and construction products such as balustrades, grills, and gates.
Research Scope
This research service covers the global aluminum castings market. The regions covered in the study are Europe, NALA, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The study is segmented by type of production, region, and end-user segment. The key end-user segments in the global aluminum castings market are automotive, building and construction, and industrial.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the addressable demand for aluminum castings globally? What are the key regions?
- What are the major factors that drive and restrain growth in the global aluminum castings market?
- Which are the key end-user segments for aluminum castings?
- What is the preferred mode for the distribution of aluminum castings to end-users?
- Is the market fragmented or consolidated?
- Who are the key participants in this market?
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Market Definitions-Product Scope
- Market Trends
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation by Region
- Market Segmentation by End-user Segment
- Market Segmentation by Production Type
- Market Distribution Channels
Drivers and Restraints-Total Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
Forecasts and Trends-Total Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Demand Volume and Revenue Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Demand Volume Forecast by Region
- Demand Volume Forecast by Region
- Demand Volume Forecast Discussion
- Demand Analysis and Influencers
- Global Automotive Production Forecast
Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity-Business Models
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
Regional Analysis-APAC
- Key Findings-APAC
- Demand Volume and Revenue Forecast-APAC
- Demand Volume and Revenue Forecast Discussion-APAC
Regional Analysis-Europe
- Key Findings-Europe
- Demand Volume and Revenue Forecast-Europe
- Demand Volume and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Europe
Regional Analysis-NALA
- Key Findings-NALA
- Demand Volume and Revenue Forecast-NALA
- Demand Volume and Revenue Forecast Discussion-NALA
Regional Analysis-Rest of the World
- Key Findings-Rest of the World
- Demand Volume and Revenue Forecast-Rest of the World
- Demand Volume and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Rest of the World
The Last Word
- The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- List of Companies in Others
- Learn More-Next Steps
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- Ahresty
- Alcast Technologies
- Arconic
- Bodine Aluminum
- Consolidated Metco
- Dynacast International
- Endurance Technologies
- GF Casting Solutions
- Gibbs Die Casting Corporation
- KSM Castings Group
- Martinrea Honsel
- Nemak
- Rheinmetall Automotive
- Rockman Industries
- Ryobi
