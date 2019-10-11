Global Aluminum Castings Market, Forecast to 2023 - Top 5 Manufacturers Contributed 28.6% of Global Market Revenue in 2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aluminum Castings Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research service provides an analysis of the global aluminum castings market.

The global market for aluminum castings is in a mature stage, with demand expected to be largely driven by growth in end-use industries such as automotive, industrial, and building and construction.

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous regional and international companies. Some of the key market participants are Nemak, Ryobi, Ahresty, GF Casting Solutions, Consolidated Metco, Gibbs Die Casting Corporation, Arconic, Bodine Aluminum, Alcast Technologies, Endurance Technologies, Rockman Industries, Rheinmetall Automotive, and KSM Castings Group. The top 5 aluminum casting manufacturers contributed 28.6% of the total global market revenue in 2018.



Some of the key factors driving the market growth are lightweighting, an increase in vehicle production, and a rising number of building and construction projects. The majority of the demand for aluminum castings comes from the automotive industry, primarily driven by efforts to improve fuel efficiency and reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. The demand for aluminum castings is expected to grow further with technological advances in casting automation. One of the technological advances in the aluminum foundry industry is the ability to perform simulation of solidification of the molten metal in the mold as it assists in optimizing the design of the cast product.

In addition to vehicle components such as cylinder heads and engine blocks that are manufactured through the casting procedure, companies are increasingly focusing on structural parts. Structural components in a vehicle such as cross members, longitudinal members, and shock towers that are traditionally made of steel through the stamping process are increasingly being manufactured through aluminum casting. Growing urbanization is expected to drive growth in industrial and residential activity, thereby boosting the demand for aluminum castings for industrial products such as hand tools and machine tools; and for building and construction products such as balustrades, grills, and gates.



Research Scope

This research service covers the global aluminum castings market. The regions covered in the study are Europe, NALA, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The study is segmented by type of production, region, and end-user segment. The key end-user segments in the global aluminum castings market are automotive, building and construction, and industrial.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the addressable demand for aluminum castings globally? What are the key regions?

What are the major factors that drive and restrain growth in the global aluminum castings market?

Which are the key end-user segments for aluminum castings?

What is the preferred mode for the distribution of aluminum castings to end-users?

Is the market fragmented or consolidated?

Who are the key participants in this market?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Market Overview

Market Definitions

Market Definitions-Product Scope

Market Trends

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation by Region

Market Segmentation by End-user Segment

Market Segmentation by Production Type

Market Distribution Channels

Drivers and Restraints-Total Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

Forecasts and Trends-Total Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Demand Volume and Revenue Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Demand Volume Forecast by Region

Demand Volume Forecast by Region

Demand Volume Forecast Discussion

Demand Analysis and Influencers

Global Automotive Production Forecast

Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity-Business Models

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Regional Analysis-APAC

Key Findings-APAC

Demand Volume and Revenue Forecast-APAC

Demand Volume and Revenue Forecast Discussion-APAC

Regional Analysis-Europe

Key Findings-Europe

Demand Volume and Revenue Forecast-Europe

Demand Volume and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Europe

Regional Analysis-NALA

Key Findings-NALA

Demand Volume and Revenue Forecast-NALA

Demand Volume and Revenue Forecast Discussion-NALA

Regional Analysis-Rest of the World

Key Findings-Rest of the World

Demand Volume and Revenue Forecast-Rest of the World

Demand Volume and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Rest of the World

The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Companies in Others

Learn More-Next Steps

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned



Ahresty

Alcast Technologies

Arconic

Bodine Aluminum

Consolidated Metco

Dynacast International

Endurance Technologies

GF Casting Solutions

Gibbs Die Casting Corporation

KSM Castings Group

Martinrea Honsel

Nemak

Rheinmetall Automotive

Rockman Industries

Ryobi

