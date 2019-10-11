Global Ride Hailing Market Report 2019, Forecast to 2030 - Emerging Markets and Tier II & Tier III Cities are Redefining Opportunities; MaaS Integration is the Next Milestone
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ride Hailing Market, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study aims to analyse and forecast the global ride hailing market outlook and technology trends for 2018.
The ride hailing market has gone beyond providing taxis to be recognized as a platform for efficient mobility services. New opportunities are arising in the emerging markets of Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East while the developed markets of North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe offer growing opportunities in tier 2 and 3 cities.
The base year for the study is 2018 while 2019-2030 is the forecast period.
Research Scope
- To provide an overview of the global ride hailing market (Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East).
- To understand the current trends in the ride hailing market (Mobility as a Service, Data Sharing, Business Models).
- To analyze the new growth paradigm, business models, and revenue models.
- To identify the key market participants.
- To analyze new technologies impacting the market.
- Market measurements have been analyzed for 2018, 2020, 2025, and 2030. Region-wise revenue forecasts for the vehicles and ride hailing segments have been provided for the global ride hailing market. An extensive list of key players to watch for in 2018 and their business model have been discussed in this report.
Growth analysis, competitive landscape, and future technology trends have been discussed in the competitive analysis segment. Ride hailing players are partnering with different industries in order to diversify their offerings. They are focusing on market consolidation and increasing the number of vehicles connected to their platforms.
The study provides key market breakdowns, trends, strategies, and challenges impacting the global market. It also provides an overview of the regional impact of various ride hailing service providers and a comparative analysis of all the advanced technologies in ride hailing.
Technology partnerships will be key drivers for the market as advanced technology platforms improve fleet utilization, demand generation, and vehicle routing techniques, thereby increasing demand and streamlining supply. Technology providers are also looking to enter the market by providing APIs and white-label platforms to taxi companies.
Europe has a relatively higher fleet of EV taxis than other regions such as North America and the Asia-Pacific. Ride hailing service providers are also diversifying the services offered by offering repair and maintenance services, fleet supply, fuel and charging infrastructure, and advanced technology platforms. By owning parts of the ride hailing value chain, service providers are trying to gain control over the entire ecosystem and remain relevant in a highly competitive market that is moving towards a monopoly or a duopoly situation.
The autonomous taxi is another trend that is expected to disrupt the ride hailing market in terms of new business models. It entails no driver costs but requires high investment for fleet operations and maintenance. OEMs (traditional and start-ups) are expected to play an increasingly important role in the autonomous taxi ecosystem.
This growth is also expected to be propelled by favorable government policies, offering new mobility business models, evolving value chains, and commercial autonomous taxi services which would help in increasing fleet size.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the new growth frontiers for the ride hailing market? How are the needs of the developed markets different from those of the emerging ones and how are they evolving?
- What are the key success factors for ride hailing operators?
- How is the imminent advent of commercial autonomous taxis expected to impact the ride hailing market and operators?
- How is the stakeholder ecosystem and aftermarket service value chain evolving?
- How is the competitive landscape being redefined?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Ride Hailing - Market Potential
- High Growth Potential in Tier II Cities in Developed Markets and Tier I Cities in Eastern and Central Europe
- Ride Hailing - KPIs
- Ride Hailing - Competitor Ecosystem
- Business Model Expansion - Global Trends
- Ride Hailing - Evolving Technology Landscape
- Key Findings and Future Outlook
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
3. Definitions and Segmentation
- System Segmentation
- System Definitions
4. Key Market Trends
- Initial Public Offering (IPO)
- Owning the Value Chain - DiDi
- Towards MaaS - Amazon of Transport
- Data Sharing
- Taxing Ride Hailing Services
- Increasing Competitiveness - Importance of Localization
- New Pricing Models - B2B
- In-vehicle Commerce
- New Business Models - Healthcare
- Advent of Blockchain
- Autonomous Taxis
- Luxury Ride Hailing
- Flying Taxi
5. Regional Trends
- Regional Insights - North America
- Regional Insights - Europe
- Regional Insights - APAC
- Regional Insights - LATAM
- Regional Insights - Africa
- Regional Insights - Middle East
6. Market Sizing and Opportunities
- Market Opportunities
- Market Scenario Analysis - Forecast Assumptions
- Ride Hailing - Vehicle Forecast by Scenario
- Ride Hailing - Revenue Forecast by Scenario
- Market Landscape - Key Players: North America and Europe
- Market Landscape - Key Players: APAC, LATAM, Middle East, Africa
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity - Partnerships, New Business Models and New Technology
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. Conclusions and Future Outlook - Total Market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/at6rzf
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.