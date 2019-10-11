Global Ride Hailing Market Report 2019, Forecast to 2030 - Emerging Markets and Tier II & Tier III Cities are Redefining Opportunities; MaaS Integration is the Next Milestone

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ride Hailing Market, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The study aims to analyse and forecast the global ride hailing market outlook and technology trends for 2018.

The ride hailing market has gone beyond providing taxis to be recognized as a platform for efficient mobility services. New opportunities are arising in the emerging markets of Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East while the developed markets of North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe offer growing opportunities in tier 2 and 3 cities.



The base year for the study is 2018 while 2019-2030 is the forecast period.



Research Scope

To provide an overview of the global ride hailing market (Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East).

To understand the current trends in the ride hailing market (Mobility as a Service, Data Sharing, Business Models).

To analyze the new growth paradigm, business models, and revenue models.

To identify the key market participants.

To analyze new technologies impacting the market.

Market measurements have been analyzed for 2018, 2020, 2025, and 2030. Region-wise revenue forecasts for the vehicles and ride hailing segments have been provided for the global ride hailing market. An extensive list of key players to watch for in 2018 and their business model have been discussed in this report.

Growth analysis, competitive landscape, and future technology trends have been discussed in the competitive analysis segment. Ride hailing players are partnering with different industries in order to diversify their offerings. They are focusing on market consolidation and increasing the number of vehicles connected to their platforms.



The study provides key market breakdowns, trends, strategies, and challenges impacting the global market. It also provides an overview of the regional impact of various ride hailing service providers and a comparative analysis of all the advanced technologies in ride hailing.



Technology partnerships will be key drivers for the market as advanced technology platforms improve fleet utilization, demand generation, and vehicle routing techniques, thereby increasing demand and streamlining supply. Technology providers are also looking to enter the market by providing APIs and white-label platforms to taxi companies.



Europe has a relatively higher fleet of EV taxis than other regions such as North America and the Asia-Pacific. Ride hailing service providers are also diversifying the services offered by offering repair and maintenance services, fleet supply, fuel and charging infrastructure, and advanced technology platforms. By owning parts of the ride hailing value chain, service providers are trying to gain control over the entire ecosystem and remain relevant in a highly competitive market that is moving towards a monopoly or a duopoly situation.



The autonomous taxi is another trend that is expected to disrupt the ride hailing market in terms of new business models. It entails no driver costs but requires high investment for fleet operations and maintenance. OEMs (traditional and start-ups) are expected to play an increasingly important role in the autonomous taxi ecosystem.



This growth is also expected to be propelled by favorable government policies, offering new mobility business models, evolving value chains, and commercial autonomous taxi services which would help in increasing fleet size.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the new growth frontiers for the ride hailing market? How are the needs of the developed markets different from those of the emerging ones and how are they evolving?

What are the key success factors for ride hailing operators?

How is the imminent advent of commercial autonomous taxis expected to impact the ride hailing market and operators?

How is the stakeholder ecosystem and aftermarket service value chain evolving?

How is the competitive landscape being redefined?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Ride Hailing - Market Potential

High Growth Potential in Tier II Cities in Developed Markets and Tier I Cities in Eastern and Central Europe

Ride Hailing - KPIs

Ride Hailing - Competitor Ecosystem

Business Model Expansion - Global Trends

Ride Hailing - Evolving Technology Landscape

Key Findings and Future Outlook

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

3. Definitions and Segmentation

System Segmentation

System Definitions

4. Key Market Trends

Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Owning the Value Chain - DiDi

Towards MaaS - Amazon of Transport

Data Sharing

Taxing Ride Hailing Services

Increasing Competitiveness - Importance of Localization

New Pricing Models - B2B

In-vehicle Commerce

New Business Models - Healthcare

Advent of Blockchain

Autonomous Taxis

Luxury Ride Hailing

Flying Taxi

5. Regional Trends

Regional Insights - North America

Regional Insights - Europe

Regional Insights - APAC

Regional Insights - LATAM

Regional Insights - Africa

Regional Insights - Middle East

6. Market Sizing and Opportunities

Market Opportunities

Market Scenario Analysis - Forecast Assumptions

Ride Hailing - Vehicle Forecast by Scenario

Ride Hailing - Revenue Forecast by Scenario

Market Landscape - Key Players: North America and Europe

Market Landscape - Key Players: APAC, LATAM, Middle East, Africa

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Partnerships, New Business Models and New Technology

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. Conclusions and Future Outlook - Total Market

