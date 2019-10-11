IME Medical Electrospinning Appoints Three Seasoned Medtech and Biopharmeutical Industry Experts to its Board of Directors

Daan van den Noort MD (Chairman), Fennemiek Gommer and Jan Mellegers

Appointment marks next phase in progressing IME towards a full service scientific and technical partner in Fiber-Based solutions for Medtech and Biopharmaceutical companies

WAALRE, The Netherlands, October 11, 2019 / B3C newswire / -- Dutch Medtech company IME Medical Electrospinning, worldwide leader and scientific partner in electrospinning solutions for medical devices and controlled drug delivery, has appointed three new members to its Board of Directors to help further develop its strategy and drive its growing business in the medical device sector as well as in the Biopharmaceutical sector. The newly installed Board will consist of Daan van den Noort MD (Chairman), Fennemiek Gommer and Jan Mellegers.

Daan van den Noort, M.D., is appointed as chairperson and brings over 25 years of experience as a manager and venture capitalist in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry in Europe. He served, among other jobs, as General Manager for Genentech, Asta Medica and Ferring Pharmaceuticals in The Netherlands. From 2001 until 2011, he acted as Chief Investment Officer of the Biotech Turnaround Fund, a Dutch cross-over, turnaround venture capital operating company focusing on biotech. He serves on several international boards of investment companies active in the biopharmaceutical industry and as a member of biotech companies like Lead Pharma and CiMaas Cellular Immunotherapy. Mr. van den Noort holds an MD degree from the Free University of Amsterdam.

Fennemiek Gommer is founder/managing partner of Caracta, an international consultancy firm in Amsterdam, and a non-executive director of a number of Dutch and international companies, focused on accelerated change, formulating strategic prospects, mixed with cultural change essential for scaling-up businesses. Fennemiek grew up in the dynamics of a family run engineering business. She studied mathematics on a Fullbright Scholarship in the US and also got Italian, Dutch and French degrees in design, brand strategy and innovation. She is a certified International Board Director (IDP-C) at INSEAD and serves as the INSEAD IDN ambassador for The Netherlands.

Jan Mellegers is a seasoned life sciences equity investor with a 38-year track record. He started his career in the Royal Dutch Airforce flying the Northrop NF-5 until 1982. After settling down on Wall Street, he specialized in equity and derivatives trading. During 18 years, he held various positions at brokerage firms Drexel Burnham and Wertheim Schroder, and investment management company United Asset Management. From the late 1980s on, Jan has been focusing on major trends and shifts in drug development, pharma strategies and M&A. In 2000, Jan set up and led a deep-focus life science private equity firm with $85 million under management, establishing a broad international venture capital network. In 2011, he sold the firm and facilitated a spin-out of its main asset: a large equity stake in Genmab A/S, currently Europe’s largest biotech company.

Daan van den Noort, the chairman of the newly appointed Board commented: “By being involved as Chairman of IME, I can become part of a game-changer for the Medtech and Pharmaceutical Industry and continue my passion to make a difference in the life sciences industry by ultimately improving patient outcomes. IME’s groundbreaking electrospinning technology and scientific knowledge will prove to be a revolutionizing accelerator for Fiber-Based scaffolds with a major impact in regenerative medicine and drug delivery” and he added: “I am honored to be part of this team at such a pivotal moment in the company’s development”.

Judith Heikoop, Managing Director of IME Medical Electrospinning, says: “We are delighted to have been able to attract three such highly qualified healthcare and organizational professionals with extensive industry and change management expertise to our Board of Directors. They will bring significant experience in the field of life science private investment financing and as well as in strategic business development and can tap into a vast network of industry leaders. The appointments will help IME to further strengthen its position as a trusted full service scientific and technical partner in Fiber-Based solutions for Medtech and Biopharmaceutical companies.”

Ramon Solberg, Founder and Managing Director of IME Medical Electrospinning, says: “I welcome our new three well experienced Board members and trust that they will be able to contribute to the further strong development of our groundbreaking technology, that will substantially transform the medical device market for a wide variety of medical applications and thus revolutionize regenerative medicine.”

Earlier this year IME announced the launch of its newly developed revolutionary MediSpin XL™ platform for large-scale industrial manufacturing of reproducible and scalable Fiber-Based scaffolds for Class I, II and III medical devices, resolving distorting factors in electrospinning. The launch of the platform marked a global breakthrough in the controlled large-scale production of well-defined scaffolds for implants and membranes using fibers ranging from nanometer up to micrometer scale.

With the introduction of the MediSpin XL™ platform, IME has further strengthened its global standard for the joint development and production of scalable and reproducible nanometer and micrometer scaffolds. To this respect the company in 2018 commissioned its brand new high-end GLP Laboratory and set of ISO 7 cleanrooms. With these, IME is now able to not only develop and manufacture its top-end proprietary electrospinning equipment, but to also produce the actual scaffolds for the intended medical implants for their customers. The cleanroom facilities enable the production of Class I, II and III medical devices.

About IME Medical Electrospinning For over ten years, IME Medical Electrospinning has been a leading player in the field of developing and implementing electrospinning processes and equipment for the manufacturing of medical devices for (regenerative) medicine. Electrospinning is a flexible process for producing extremely thin fibers and structures that have excellent properties to help regenerate human tissue. IME Medical Electrospinning has developed a unique set of innovations in electrospinning technology for the reproducible and scalable production of electro spun material under tightly controlled conditions required for the MedTech market. Customers and scientific partners include the MedTech and Biotech industry, Biotech scientists and health institutions.

Shareholders in the company are Dutch economic development company De Brabantse Ontwikkelings Maatschappij (BOM) and informal investor network TIIN Capital (TIIN).

