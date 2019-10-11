Global Smart Tires Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers, Restraints, Challenges and Industry Key Events 2019 - 2025

“Smart Tires - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

Introduction

Smart tires are becoming all the rage in the auto market as these tires come equipped with several unique features. These tires are fitted with IoT enabled sensors and are able to provide a wide range of information such as pressure of the tires and the condition of roads. In certain models of such smart tires, even the information about the temperature of tires, load data and wear & tear statistics may be obtained. These tires are now becoming more popular as the computing abilities of Internet of Things devices are increasing.

Global smart tires market is highly competitive and is evolving at a high pace. The manufacturers are investing heavily in research & development activities to promote the use of such tires. It has also led to considerable decrease in the prices of smart tires, providing positive fillip to their demand. Further, even the regulatory environment is becoming more conducive for global smart tires market as national governments and development agencies are promoting the use of such tires through various directives and legislations.

The smart tires are generally divided into two parts which are the sensor package, which is located within the tire and the other part is the control system which is situated in the car. Global smart tires market is expected to grow at a fast pace. The market is expected to grow at CAGR of 18.5 percent during the 2018 to 2023 period. Emerging markets such as China and India are expected to show strong growth rate as well.

Market Segmentation

The report aims to provide detailed analysis of global smart tires market. For this purpose, it divides the market into various segments, based on different criterions. On the basis of type of smart tires, the report provides in depth review of two types of segments. These segments are Passenger Car Tire and Commercial Vehicle Tire. The report offers vital information such as the size of the market and environment analysis. Another type of segmentation is on the basis of application. Different segments covered under this bifurcation are Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and AMs. As global smart tires market is constantly evolving, it is important to have latest information about different segments of the markets.

Regional Analysis

In order to fully comprehend the scope and potential of global smart tires market, it is important to divide the market on the basis of their geographical location. The report bifurcates the market into various segments such as North America, Europe, China and Japan. The main metrics covered by the report are the market size, growth potential and environmental factors. The demand for smart tires is expected to remain strong in both the developed as well as developing markets such China and Japan.

Industry News

As the global smart tire market is still in the evolution stage, there are a lot more products and features coming into the market. One of the latest innovations in the area is the development of digital tire monitoring system. This new system may be controlled through app and thus allows remote controlling of the tires.

Key Players

The report covers a comprehensive study of the competitive scenario of the Smart Tires market Status and the current trends that are predicted to disrupt the market. It identifies dynamic players of the market, including both the major and emerging players. The report contains the companies in the market share review to offer a more extensive overview of the key market players. Moreover, the report also comprises noteworthy strategic developments of the market such as new product launch, partnerships, agreements, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, acquisitions & mergers, and growth of most important market players on a global and regional basis.

Bridgestone

Continental

Goodyear

MICHELIN

Pirelli

Yokohama Rubber

