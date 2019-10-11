Electrodeionization Market Set to Reach $1.12 Billion by 2024 - Global Breakdown by Design, End-use Industry & Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrodeionization Market by Design (Plate and Frame Construction, and Spiral Wound Construction), End-use Industry (Power Generation, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Semiconductor), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electrodeionization market is projected to grow from USD 827 million in 2019 to USD 1,124 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2024.



The report covers the electrodeionization market by design, end-use industry, and region.

It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segments.

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.

Rising population, rapid urbanization, rising environmental concerns, and rising industrialization are the major factors that have led to the growth of the electrodeionization market across the globe. High installation and capital intensive electrodeionization systems are restraining the growth of the electrodeionization market.

The leading manufacturers of electrodeionization systems profiled in this report include Suez SA (France), Veolia Environnement S.A. (France), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (US), Qua Group (US), DowDuPont Inc. (US), Snowpure LLC (US), Mega a.s. (Czech Republic), Ovivo Inc. (Canada), and Pure Aqua Inc. (US), among others.

The plate and frame construction segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the electrodeionization market during the forecast period



Based on the design, the plate and frame construction segment are estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2019. This segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In this system, the product compartments are identical to each other, as are the reject compartments, due to which, the plate and frame design offer the advantage of equal water flow and electric current distribution among the stacks. This design has lower operating cost, simple design, and high durability



The power generation segment is projected to lead the electrodeionization market during the forecast period



Based on end-use industry, the power generation segment accounted for the largest share of the electrodeionization market in 2018. This can be attributed to the advantage of the availability of ultrapure water to prevent clotting or disruption in boiler tubes as well as high-temperature corrosion. The recognition of the enhanced effect of ultrapure water for power generation has led to an increase in the demand for electrodeionization in the power generation industry.



On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the electrodeionization market between 2019 and 2024



The Asia Pacific electrodeionization market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024. Growth of this market is driven by the increasing demand for electrodeionization from China, Japan, and India. China is a major consumer of electrodeionization in the Asia Pacific region, with an increase in demand for ultrapure water from the power generation, pharmaceuticals, and electronics & semiconductor industries in the country. The electrodeionization market in India is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing demand for electrodeionization from the power generation and electronics & semiconductor industries.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report



From an insight perspective, this report focuses on various levels of analyses, such as industry analysis (industry trends) and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments, high-growth regions, and drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the electrodeionization market.



The report provides insights on the following:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on various systems and processes of electrodeionization offered by top players operating in the market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights into upcoming developments in electrodeionization, R&D activities, and new applications in various end-use industries in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative and emerging markets across different regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the electrodeionization market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the electrodeionization market

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Electrodeionization Market

4.2 Electrodeionization Market, By Design

4.3 Electrodeionization Market, By End-Use Industry and Design



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Ultrapure Water From the Power Generation, Pharmaceutical, and Electronics & Semiconductor End-Use Industries

5.2.1.2 Increasing Industrialization in Emerging Economies

5.2.1.3 Increase in the Generation of Wastewater

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Availability of Alternative Technologies to Obtain Ultrapure Water

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Chemical-Free Process

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient and Advanced Water Systems

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Installation and Operational Cost

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Electrodeionization Market, By Design

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Plate and Frame Construction

6.2.1 Low Operating Cost, Simple Design, and High Durability are Expected to Drive the Growth of the Plate and Frame Construction Segment

6.3 Spiral Wound Construction

6.3.1 Spiral Wound Construction Segment is Expected to Grow Owing to Its Sleek Design and Leak-Free Operation



7 Electrodeionization Market, By End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Power Generation

7.2.1 Awareness Regarding the Advantages of Ultrapure Water in the Power Generation Industry is Expected to Drive the Market

7.3 Pharmaceuticals

7.3.1 Increasing Applications of Ultrapure Water in Pharmaceuticals are Anticipated to Fuel the Market for Electrodeionization

7.4 Electronics & Semiconductor

7.4.1 Increasing Demand for Ultrapure Water in the Electronics & Semiconductor Industry for Wafer Washing has Fueled the Growth of the Market

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Rising Demand for Ultrapure Water is Projected to Drive the Electrodeionization Market for Other End-Use Industries During the Forecast Period



8 Regional Analysis

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 China is Projected to Lead the Asia Pacific Electrodeionization Market During the Forecast Period

8.2.2 Japan

8.2.2.1 Rise in Production of Electronic Components is Projected to Fuel the Growth of the Market in Japan

8.2.3 India

8.2.3.1 Availability of Cheap Labor and Rise in the Inflow of FDI in the Manufacturing Sector of the Country are Fueling the Growth of the Market in India

8.2.4 Australia

8.2.4.1 Rising Environmental Concerns and Increasing End-Use Industries are Expected to Contribute to the Growth of the Market in Australia

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.5.1 Increasing Demand for Ultrapure Water in the Electronics & Semiconductor Industry in the Country is Projected to Drive the Growth of the Market in South Korea

8.2.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.2.6.1 Growth of Various End-Use Industries is Expected to Lead the Market in the Rest of Asia Pacific

8.3 North America

8.3.1 US

8.3.1.1 US is Projected to Lead the North America Market From 2019 to 2024

8.3.2 Canada

8.3.2.1 Increasing Demand for Ultrapure Water From Various End-Use Industries in Canada is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Market in the Country

8.3.3 Mexico

8.3.3.1 Increasing Investments in the Manufacturing Sector are Expected to Drive the Growth of the Market in Mexico

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Germany

8.4.1.1 Strict Environmental Regulations are Expected to Drive the Growth of the Market in Germany

8.4.2 Russia

8.4.2.1 Increase in Energy Consumption is Expected to Drive the Market in Russia

8.4.3 Italy

8.4.3.1 Increasing Investment in the Power Generation Sector is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Market in Italy

8.4.4 France

8.4.4.1 Increasing Foreign Investments in Various End-Use Industries are Expected to Fuel the Growth of the Market in France

8.4.5 UK

8.4.5.1 Increasing Investments and Innovations in Water Treatment Technologies in the Country are Expected to Drive the Growth of the Market in the UK

8.4.6 Spain

8.4.6.1 Increasing Pharmaceutical Industries are Expected to Fuel the Growth of the Market in Spain

8.4.7 Rest of Europe

8.4.7.1 Growth of Various End-Use Industries is Expected to Contribute to the Growth of the Market in the Rest of Europe

8.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

8.5.1 Saudi Arabia

8.5.1.1 Significant Industrial Infrastructure and Increase in Demand for Ultrapure Water for Industrial Applications is Fueling the Growth of the Saudi Arabia Market

8.5.2 UAE

8.5.2.1 Increasing Demand for Water Treatment Plants is Expected to Fuel the Growth of the UAE Market

8.5.3 South Africa

8.5.3.1 Increasing Need for Reuse of Wastewater to Obtain Ultrapure Water for Industrial Use is Driving the Growth of the Market in South Africa

8.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

8.5.4.1 Rising Demand for Electrodeionization From the Automotive and Chemicals Sectors is Projected to Propel the Growth of the Market in the Rest of Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.1.1 Increased Government Initiatives for Improved Water Services is Expected to Fuel the Demand for Electrodeionization in the Country

8.6.2 Argentina

8.6.2.1 Increasing Environmental Concerns are Expected to Lead to the Growth of the Market in Argentina

8.6.3 Rest of South America

8.6.3.1 Increase in Demand for Ultrapure Water is Expected to Fuel the Growth of the Rest of South America Market



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Visionaries

9.1.2 Innovators

9.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.1.4 Emerging Companies

9.2 Market Ranking of Key Players in the Electrodeionization Market



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Suez S.A.

10.2 Veolia Environnement S.A.

10.3 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

10.4 DowDuPont Inc.

10.5 Ovivo Inc.

10.6 Mega A.S.

10.7 Qua Group

10.8 Snowpure LLC

10.9 Pure Aqua Inc.

10.10 Newterra Ltd.

10.11 Other Key Players

10.11.1 Guangzhou Kaiyuan Water Treatment Equipment Co. Ltd.

10.11.2 Westech Engineering Inc.

10.11.3 BWT Pharma & Biotech GmbH

10.11.4 Hinada Water Treatment Tech Co. Ltd.

10.11.5 Applied Membranes Inc.

10.11.6 Samco Technologies Inc.

10.11.7 Progressive Water Treatment

10.11.8 Real Water Tech Co. Ltd.

10.11.9 Heliant Technologies

10.11.10 Axeon Water Technologies

10.11.11 Xi'an Xin Sheng Tai Water Treatment Technology Co. Ltd.

10.11.12 Osmo Sistemi S.R.L.

10.11.13 Angstrom Mhendislik

10.11.14 Millipure Water System

10.11.15 Martin Water Technologies Inc.



