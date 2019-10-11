Analysis on the Global Market for Infectious Disease Diagnostics, 2018-2019 and Forecast to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infectious Disease Diagnostics: World Market Analysis: HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis, Tuberculosis, STDs, HAIs, ID/AST, Influenza, TORCH, Other" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Infectious disease testing comprises one of the largest and fastest growing applications served by the global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) industry.

Most of the leading industry competitors, as well as a sizable number of specialized IVD concerns, are active in this product segment.



The detection and characterization of infectious diseases hold promising worldwide growth potential as discussed in Infectious Disease Diagnostics: World Market Analysis: HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis, Tuberculosis, STDs, HAIs, ID/AST, Influenza, TORCH, Other.



The World Infectious Disease Testing Market



Global demand for infectious disease testing products in 2018 had applications extending into nine major segments:

Sexually transmitted diseases other than hepatitis and HIV/AIDS (including chlamydia, gonorrhea, herpes HSV-1 and HSV-2, human papillomavirus, syphilis, and trichomoniasis)

Hepatitis

HIV/AIDS

Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), including sepsis, MRSA, C. difficile, VRE, and others

Antibiotic susceptibility testing

Influenza

Tuberculosis

TORCH

Others (including malaria, dengue fever, foodborne infections, Lyme disease, RSV, Strep A, and typhoid)

Infectious diseases are ailments caused by pathogenic microorganisms that invade the body, either directly or indirectly via afflicted carriers or contaminated sources. IVD tests for these conditions are designed to detect and identify the responsible pathogen, pinpoint its origin, and determine appropriate antimicrobial therapy.

Infectious disease IVD products include reagents, consumables, and instruments based primarily on immunoassays, molecular technologies, and conventional microbiology techniques. Specific types of tests are available for detecting hundreds of pathogenic conditions.



The report examines the global demand for infectious disease IVD products, which is projected to increase as medical providers and healthcare organizations throughout the world heighten efforts to combat proliferating epidemic threats.

Data provided include the following:

World Infectious Disease Diagnostic Test Market, 2018-2026 ($ millions)

Global Infectious Disease IVD Demand by Product Group 2018 - 2026 (million dollars) (STDs, Hepatitis, HIV/AIDS, HAIs, ID/AST, Influenza, Tuberculosis, TORCH, Other, Total Demand)

Global Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) IVD Demand by Test Type & Condition 2018 - 2026 (million dollars) (By Type of Test: Immunoassay, Molecular, Other; By Condition: Chlamydia, HPV, Gonorrhea, Herpes HSV-2, Syphilis, Other; Global STD IVD Demand)

Global Hepatitis IVD Demand by Test Type 2018 - 2026 (million dollars) (Laboratory Tests, Blood Screening, POC Tests, Global Hepatitis IVDs)

Global HIV/AIDS IVD Demand by Test Type 2018 - 2026 (million dollars) (Laboratory Tests, Blood Screening, POC Tests, Global HIV/AIDS IVDs)

Global Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs) IVD Demand by Test Type & Condition 2018 - 2026 (million dollars) (By Type of Test: Immunoassay, Molecular, Microbiology; By Condition: C. diff, Sepsis, MRSA, VRE, Other HAIs; Global HAIs IVDs)

Identification/Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing (ID/AST) Demand by Test Type 2018 - 2026 (million dollars) (Automated Tests, Manual Tests, Global ID/AST)

Global Influenza Testing IVD Demand by Test Type 2018 - 2026 (million dollars) (Rapid ID Tests, Molecular Tests, Other Tests, Global Influenza IVDs)

Global Tuberculosis (TB) Testing IVD Demand by Test Type 2018 - 2026 (million dollars) (Microbiology Tests, POC Tests, Molecular Tests, Global Tuberculosis IVDs)

Global TORCH-Related IVD Demand 2018 - 2026 (million dollars)

Global Other Infectious Disease IVD Demand by Condition 2018 - 2026 (million dollars) (Malaria, Streptococcal Infections, Lyme Disease, Fungal Infections, Parasitic Conditions, RSV, Emerging Infections, Dengue Fever, All Other Conditions, Global Other Infection IVDs)

The report also reviews various infectious disease testing technologies (immunoassay, microbiology, and molecular), markets (hospital and independent testing laboratories, POC and POL laboratories, blood banks, and other end-users), and products (reagents and consumables and instruments):

Global Infectious Disease IVD Reagents, Consumables, & Instruments Demand 2018 - 2026 (million dollars) (Reagents/Consumables: STDs, Hepatitis, HIV/AIDS, HAIs, ID/AST, Influenza, Tuberculosis, TORCH-Related, Other; Instruments & Systems; Global infection IVDs)

Global Infectious Disease IVD Demand by Technology 2018 - 2026 (million dollars) (Immunoassay, Molecular, Microbiology & Related, Global Infection IVDs)

Global Infectious Disease IVD Demand by End-Use Market 2018 - 2026 (million dollars) (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, POC Laboratories, Other Markets, Global Infection IVDs)

Geographic and Country Markets



Based on a high level of national health expenditures and patient activity and the large role played by private medical providers in the healthcare system, the U.S. will remain the largest and most diversified infectious disease testing market. China and India will provide the fastest growth among the developing economies as diagnostic capabilities are expanded and upgraded. Infectious Disease Diagnostics: World Market Analysis analyzes geographic and country markets, including North America: United States, Canada, Mexico; Western Europe; Asia/Pacific: China, Japan, Other; Central & South America; Eastern Europe; Middle East; and Africa.

Market Drivers



The report looks at market drivers, including external market influences that are promoting the development and use of improved infectious disease diagnostics. Public health officials worldwide have begun to recognize the global nature of infectious diseases - they are no longer solely a problem of developing countries but touch the very fabric of the social and economic welfare of countries in the industrialized world as well. Over the long term, aging populations and problems posed by infectious diseases will strain healthcare resources in many countries.



Competitive Landscape



The report details the major competitors that are global market leaders in infectious disease testing products and technologies, including an overview and an outline of these company's infectious disease IVD products:

ABL S.A.

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson & Company (BD)

bioMerieux Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Curetis N.V.

Danaher Corporation

DiaSorin S.p.A.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC



Fujirebio Inc.

Grifols

Hologic Inc.

InSilixa Inc.

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

OraSure Technologies Inc.

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

QIAGEN N.V.

Quidel Corporation

Roche

Siemens AG

T2 Biosystems Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Trinity Biotech

