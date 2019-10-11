Natural Fragrance Chemicals Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

New Report on Global Natural Fragrance Chemicals Market 2019 Edition

Market Overview

According to a report, the global natural fragrance chemicals market is likely to grow at an increasing speed. This market which was USD 3.41 Billion in 2018 is estimated to reach USD 5.18 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.15% during the projected time period.

Natural Fragrance Chemicals are basically the aroma compounds which are obtained physically from the spices, plants, and fruits by various different procedures. Multiple factors are expected to influence the market growth. The market growth is anticipated to be majorly driven by the growing need for natural fragrance chemicals as compared to the synthetic fragrance chemicals as the former ones don’t contain any kind of toxic substances.

Meanwhile, the natural fragrance chemicals market is also growing due to increase in home care products such as room fresheners, floor cleaners and incense sticks in which these chemicals are used. Also, these natural fragrance chemicals are gaining preference over the synthetic fragrance chemicals in many household products due to not causing any kind of side effects. However, the cost of these is relatively high which is due to non-toxic nature.

Market Segmentation

The global market for natural fragrance chemicals market has been segregated into type and application. Based on the type, the market has been segmented into Flower-Based, Musk-Based, Wood-Based, Spice-Based, Fruit-Based and others. Based on the application, the market has been segmented into Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Home and Health Care and others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis will provide a clear picture of the market progression over key regions. The global market of the natural fragrance chemicals market has been analysed across the United States, Europe, India, Japan, China, and Southeast Asia. In terms of revenue, the North American region is expected to dominate the market during the forecasted period as more number of people in the region is opting for natural and organic skin products that don’t have any kind of toxic chemical in it. Also increase in disposable income and health concerns among the people in the region is expected to propel the growth of this market. Meanwhile, APAC region is also expected to show noticeable success in the future. These natural fragrance chemicals are obtained from natural sources so it also features some medicinal properties and can be used for treatment of various illnesses including body pain, stress and skin problems. Rising disposable income is also another factor that will bolster the growth of the natural fragrance chemicals market in the forthcoming years. In European region, the consumption and production of natural fragrance chemicals is important due to growing demand for the products containing natural fragrance chemicals.

Competitive Landscape

The growing competition among the key players is likely to work in favour of the global natural fragrance chemicals market. Also, partnerships & agreements, and tie-ups among the leading companies that are operating in the market is anticipated to leave a positive impact on the market. The report focuses on the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

