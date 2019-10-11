Global Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Industry

Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$221 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 3%. Tires, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$271.2 Billion by the year 2025, Tires will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$7.6 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Tires will reach a market size of US$13.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$65.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Arnold Clark Automobiles Limited; Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.; Ashland Automotive, Inc.; Belron International Ltd; Carmax Autocare Center; Driven Brands, Inc.; Firestone Complete Auto Care; Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, The; Halfords Group plc; Jiffy Lube International, Inc.





IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

