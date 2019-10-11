Global Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Industry
Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2. 4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 37. 2%. Huntingtons Disease Therapeutics, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 37.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817997/?utm_source=GNW
2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.6 Billion by the year 2025, Huntingtons Disease Therapeutics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 34.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$94.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$84.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Huntingtons Disease Therapeutics will reach a market size of US$129.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 44.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$591.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Horizon Therapeutics plc; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Wave Life Sciences Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817997/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Huntington's Disease Therapeutics Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 4: United States Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market in the United
States: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 9: Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 12: European Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 14: European Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market in France:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 16: French Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 18: German Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Huntington’s Disease
Therapeutics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market in Russia: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 28: Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 30: Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Huntington’s Disease
Therapeutics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 39: Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 41: Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 44: Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market in Argentina
in US$ Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market in Brazil:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Huntington’s Disease
Therapeutics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand:
2018 to 2025
Table 50: Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market in Rest of
Latin America: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 52: Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 55: Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 57: Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market in Israel in
US$ Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Huntington’s Disease
Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand:
2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Market in Africa: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC
IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES
WAVE LIFE SCIENCES
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
EVOTEC AG
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
RAPTOR PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION
SANGAMO BIOSCIENCES, INC.
SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817997/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.