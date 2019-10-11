Beverages and Soft Drinks Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Beverages and Soft Drinks Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Beverages and Soft Drinks Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Beverages and Soft Drinks Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Overview

A beverage is a drinking liquid, which can be taken directly, with a certain amount of water, or mixed in with ethanol. The global beverage and soft drinks market was valued at $316 billion in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2%.

Beverages and soft drinks include alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, the purpose of which is to provide refreshment and reduce thirst. Emerging trends like the growth in consumption of exotic drinks and adoption of natural flavors to meet consumers' health needs will drive the market growth in the coming years.

The beverage and soft drinks market growth can be attributed to a focus towards a healthy lifestyle along with ever-changing diet patterns. Further, the adverse health implications in consuming alcoholic drinks will boost the demand for alternative drinks like soft drinks and functional beverages.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Attitude Drinks Inc.

Coca-Cola Company

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc.

Danone

DydoDrinco, Inc.

Nestl? S.A.

PepsiCo Inc.

Parle Agro Ltd

San Benedetto

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Beverages and Soft Drinks market. This report focused on Beverages and Soft Drinks market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Beverages and Soft Drinks Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Segmentation

The beverage and soft drinks market can be segmented by product type. Beverages include alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Of these, beer and wine dominated the alcoholic market share. Non-alcoholic beverages can be categorized as tea, coffee, and bottled water. Soft drinks include juices, carbonated drinks, and functional drinks. Soft drinks had the most demand in the global market with a share of 24.3% in 2018. Minimum sugar use and sugar-free soft drinks have seen an increased demand among consumers, owing to the rise in chronic diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Functional drinks have also seen a rise in consumption, and this upward trend is predicted to grow. The busy lifestyle of the working population is the reason for this hike. This also increases the demand for nutritional products since consumers' health awareness is increasing.

Regional Analysis

The beverage and soft drinks market is the largest in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. North America saw the most consumption of beverages, particularly sports and energy drinks, antioxidant beverages, and functional drinks. This hike in demand is a result of health conscious consumers and availability of disposable income.

Europe, too, has a similar demand for soft drinks and non-carbonated drinks, which is expected to drive the beverage and soft drinks market growth.

Within the Asia Pacific, India and China have seen a high demand for functional beverages due to the better standards of living and growing health concerns. This is expected to open up new opportunities in the market.

Latin America and Africa are also predicted to see a higher demand for beverage and soft drinks with the availability of disposable income.

Industry News

The beverage and soft drinks market faces huge competition on a global level. Launch of new packaging formats, change in sizing, and labeling of products are effective strategies to get an edge over the competition.

Mergers and acquisitions, especially in growing economies, can help drive market demand. In 2019, one of the world's largest department store chains, 7-Eleven agreed to launch its first ever store in India in partnership with Future Group to get a foothold in the emerging market.

Major Key Points in Table of Content 1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of Application

1.1.4 Scope of Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Production

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Attitude Drinks Inc.

3.1.1 Company Information

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Coca-Cola Company

3.2.1 Company Information

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc.

3.3.1 Company Information

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 Danone

3.4.1 Company Information

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 DydoDrinco, Inc.

3.5.1 Company Information

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Nestl? S.A.

3.6.1 Company Information

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 PepsiCo Inc.

3.7.1 Company Information

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 Parle Agro Ltd

3.8.1 Company Information

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.9 San Benedetto

3.9.1 Company Information

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Continued....

