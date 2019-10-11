There were 784 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,587 in the last 365 days.

Global Liver Cancer Drugs Industry

Liver Cancer Drugs market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1. 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 19. 5%. Targeted Therapy, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 20.

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.3 Billion by the year 2025, Targeted Therapy will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$54.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$45.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Targeted Therapy will reach a market size of US$59.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 24.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$369.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Bayer AG; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Exelixis, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Liver Cancer Drugs Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Liver Cancer Drugs Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Liver Cancer Drugs Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Liver Cancer Drugs Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Targeted Therapy (Drug Class) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Targeted Therapy (Drug Class) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Targeted Therapy (Drug Class) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Immunotherapy (Drug Class) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Immunotherapy (Drug Class) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Immunotherapy (Drug Class) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Liver Cancer Drugs Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 10: United States Liver Cancer Drugs Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Liver Cancer Drugs Market in the United States by
Drug Class: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 12: United States Liver Cancer Drugs Market Share
Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Liver Cancer Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Canadian Liver Cancer Drugs Historic Market Review by
Drug Class in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 15: Liver Cancer Drugs Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Drug Class for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Liver Cancer Drugs: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Drug Class for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 17: Liver Cancer Drugs Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Drug Class for the Period 2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese Liver Cancer Drugs Market Share Analysis by
Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Liver Cancer Drugs Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Liver Cancer Drugs Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese Liver Cancer Drugs Market by Drug Class:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Liver Cancer Drugs Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 22: European Liver Cancer Drugs Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Liver Cancer Drugs Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 24: European Liver Cancer Drugs Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Liver Cancer Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2018-2025
Table 26: Liver Cancer Drugs Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Drug Class: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Liver Cancer Drugs Market Share Breakdown by
Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: Liver Cancer Drugs Market in France by Drug Class:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 29: French Liver Cancer Drugs Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Liver Cancer Drugs Market Share Analysis by
Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: Liver Cancer Drugs Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Drug Class for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: German Liver Cancer Drugs Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2009-2017
Table 33: German Liver Cancer Drugs Market Share Breakdown by
Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Liver Cancer Drugs Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Liver Cancer Drugs Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian Liver Cancer Drugs Market by Drug Class:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Liver Cancer Drugs: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Drug Class
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Liver Cancer Drugs Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Drug Class for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom Liver Cancer Drugs Market Share
Analysis by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Liver Cancer Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Spanish Liver Cancer Drugs Historic Market Review by
Drug Class in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 42: Liver Cancer Drugs Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Drug Class for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Liver Cancer Drugs Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Liver Cancer Drugs Market in Russia by Drug Class: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 45: Russian Liver Cancer Drugs Market Share Breakdown by
Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Liver Cancer Drugs Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2018-2025
Table 47: Liver Cancer Drugs Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Drug Class: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of Europe Liver Cancer Drugs Market Share
Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Liver Cancer Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Liver Cancer Drugs Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Liver Cancer Drugs Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Liver Cancer Drugs Market in Asia-Pacific by Drug
Class: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Liver Cancer Drugs Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Liver Cancer Drugs Market Share Analysis
by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Liver Cancer Drugs Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Drug Class for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Australian Liver Cancer Drugs Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2009-2017
Table 57: Australian Liver Cancer Drugs Market Share Breakdown
by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Liver Cancer Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Indian Liver Cancer Drugs Historic Market Review by
Drug Class in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 60: Liver Cancer Drugs Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Drug Class for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Liver Cancer Drugs Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Drug Class
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: South Korean Liver Cancer Drugs Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2009-2017
Table 63: Liver Cancer Drugs Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Liver Cancer Drugs:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Drug
Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Liver Cancer Drugs Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Drug Class for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Liver Cancer Drugs Market Share
Analysis by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Liver Cancer Drugs Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 68: Liver Cancer Drugs Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Latin American Liver Cancer Drugs Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Latin American Liver Cancer Drugs Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Drug Class for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: Liver Cancer Drugs Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Liver Cancer Drugs Market by Drug
Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Liver Cancer Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2018-2025
Table 74: Liver Cancer Drugs Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Drug Class: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: Argentinean Liver Cancer Drugs Market Share Breakdown
by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 76: Liver Cancer Drugs Market in Brazil by Drug Class:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 77: Brazilian Liver Cancer Drugs Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2009-2017
Table 78: Brazilian Liver Cancer Drugs Market Share Analysis by
Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 79: Liver Cancer Drugs Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Drug Class for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Mexican Liver Cancer Drugs Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2009-2017
Table 81: Mexican Liver Cancer Drugs Market Share Breakdown by
Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Liver Cancer Drugs Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2018
to 2025
Table 83: Liver Cancer Drugs Market in Rest of Latin America by
Drug Class: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Liver Cancer Drugs Market Share
Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Liver Cancer Drugs Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 86: Liver Cancer Drugs Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 87: The Middle East Liver Cancer Drugs Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: The Middle East Liver Cancer Drugs Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: The Middle East Liver Cancer Drugs Historic Market
by Drug Class in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 90: Liver Cancer Drugs Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Drug Class for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Liver Cancer Drugs: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Drug Class for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Liver Cancer Drugs Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Drug Class for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Iranian Liver Cancer Drugs Market Share Analysis by
Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Liver Cancer Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2018-2025
Table 95: Liver Cancer Drugs Market in Israel in US$ Thousand
by Drug Class: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Israeli Liver Cancer Drugs Market Share Breakdown by
Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Liver Cancer Drugs Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Drug Class for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: Liver Cancer Drugs Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2009-2017
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Liver Cancer Drugs Market by Drug
Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Liver Cancer Drugs Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Liver Cancer Drugs Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2009-2017
Table 102: Liver Cancer Drugs Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Liver Cancer Drugs Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Liver Cancer Drugs Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Liver Cancer Drugs Market Share
Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 106: African Liver Cancer Drugs Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Drug Class: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Liver Cancer Drugs Market in Africa by Drug Class: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 108: African Liver Cancer Drugs Market Share Breakdown by
Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

BAYER AG
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
EISAI CO.
EXELIXIS
MERCK & CO., INC.

V. CURATED RESEARCH
