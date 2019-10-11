Summary "Refining Industry Outlook in Africa to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries", is a comprehensive report on crude oil refining industry in Africa.

The report provides refinery details such as the refinery name, country, and refinery operator name, with in-depth coverage on crude distillation unit or, CDU capacity and other major unit capacities for all active and new-build (planned and announced) refineries in the region. The report also provides refinery capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, till 2023 in the region. The report also provides key country comparisons within the region based on contribution to regional refining capacity. Further, the report also offers recent developments and latest contracts awarded in the refining industry across different countries in the region, wherever available.



Scope

- Updated information on all active, planned and announced refineries in Africa

- Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, refinery type, and CDU, condensate splitter, coking, catalytic cracker and hydrocracking capacities by refinery and country from 2013 to 2023, wherever available

- Provides historical data from 2013 to 2018, outlook up to 2023

- Provides new-build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by year and by key countries till 2023

- Recent developments and contracts related to refineries across in the country, wherever available.



Reasons to buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on active, planned and announced refineries in Africa

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the region’s refining industry

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and outlook of refinery capacity data

- Assess key refinery data of your competitors.

