Global Phthalic Anhydride Industry Outlook to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants

Summary Global phthalic anhydride capacity is expected to experience moderate growth over the next five years from 5. 87 mtpa in 2018 to 6. 02 mtpa by 2023. Around three planned and announced phthalic anhydride plants are expected to come online, only in Asia over the next five years.

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd, I G Petrochemicals Ltd and Kaifeng Yuegong Chemical Co Ltd are the three companies accounting for the entire planned and announced capacity additions during the outlook period.



