Global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry Outlook to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants

Summary Global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the next five years from 10. 29 mtpa in 2018 to 10. 64 mtpa by 2023.

Around five planned and announced EPS plants are expected to come online, primarily in Asia over the next five years. Supreme Petrochem Ltd, Kimiya Sanaye Dalahoo Co, Petro Ramsheh Co and LG Chem Ltd are the four companies accounting for the entire planned and announced capacity additions during the outlook period.



Scope

- Global EPS capacity outlook by region

- Global EPS capacity outlook by country

- EPS planned and announced plants details

- Capacity share of the major EPS producers globally

- Global EPS capital expenditure outlook by region

- Global EPS capital expenditure outlook by country.



Reasons to buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned and announced EPS plants globally

- Understand regional EPS supply scenario

- Identify opportunities in the global EPS industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of EPS capacity data.

