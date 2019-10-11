Summary Global LNG liquefaction capacity is expected to grow by 53 percent during the outlook period, 2019-2023. Among regions, North America accounts for most of the global liquefaction capacity growth from planned and announced projects (new-build projects).

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "H2 2019 Global Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook for LNG Liquefaction Terminals - North American Companies Dominate Global Liquefaction Capacity Additions" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822294/?utm_source=GNW





Among countries, the US leads globally with 157 mtpa of liquefaction capacity by 2023. Russia and Canada follow, with capacities of 19 mtpa and 15 mtpa, respectively.



Scope

- Historical LNG liquefaction capacity data from 2013 to 2018, outlook up to 2023

- Annual breakdown of capital expenditure on new-build LNG liquefaction projects for the period 2019 to 2023

- LNG liquefaction capacity and capital expenditure data by key countries and companies globally for planned and announced projects

- New-build capex for planned and announced projects by region, key countries and companies

- Details of the planned and announced LNG liquefaction projects globally up to 2023.



Reasons to buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on the LNG liquefaction projects globally

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global LNG industry

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and outlook of LNG liquefaction projects data

- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about the planned LNG liquefaction projects globally

- Keep abreast of key new build LNG liquefaction projects globally

- Assess your competitor’s planned LNG liquefaction projects and capacities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822294/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.