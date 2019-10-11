Hydraulic Components Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report published on the global hydraulic components market differentiates the market on the basis of the various applications, types available, regions and manufacturers in the market. A number of different manufacturers range from large MNCs (multinational companies) to small companies many of which are privately held operators in the market and compete with each other. 25% of the revenue market of hydraulic components is accounted for by the top ten producers. The report describes the risks and challenges associated with the market along with the driving forces and product scope available.

To operate and control a hydraulic system a wide range of accessories are required that are called hydraulic components. These can perform a wide range of functions depending on the requirement. Each hydraulic unit has its own power system along with a few essential components like valves, pressure gauges, shaft coupling, and an electric motor and pump. Depending on the operation being performed various other components may be attached/removed as needed. The actual design can vary based on temperature, operation, and other requirements.

The basic hydraulic components that each hydraulic system may contain include a reservoir that stores the hydraulic liquid, a pump to force liquid throughout the hydraulic system, and a power source, most commonly an electric motor that is used to power the pump. Valves that are used to regulate the flow rate, pressure, and direction in which the liquid flows are important. Actuators that convert the hydraulic energy into mechanical energy such as a cylinder that moves linearly may be used along with piping that moves the liquid to different locations.

Market Segmentation

The global hydraulic components market can be split into different categories on the basis of the different types of hydraulic components available in the market along with the various applications that they can be used for.

Market split on the basis of type:

Cylinder Barrel: It provides the casing for the piston to move forward and backward

Piston: Powered by pressurized hydraulic fluid and moves linearly.

Piston Rod: Helps the piston to actuate both forward and backward.

Others

Market split based on application:

Single Acting Cylinders: Cylinder moves only in one direction.

Double Acting Cylinders: The cylinder moves both forward and backward.

Regional Analysis

The global hydraulic components market is divided into several key regions to help in management. The key regions include North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The revenue of global hydraulic cylinder components is expected to grow with an annual growth rate of 1-3% with China leading the way with a slightly higher speed. The worldwide market for hydraulic components is expected to reach US$7400 million in 2024 which increases from US$5810 million in 2019 which translates to an annual CAGR of roughly 4.1%. The breakdown data for hydraulic components from the year 2014 to 2019 is included in the report.

Industry News

In the Permian Basin which produces both oil and gas, hydraulic fracturing has become a key part of the region. Improving it to perform the operations cheaper, more efficiently and faster has become key. The new “all-cat” frac trailer which is equipped with Caterpillar components throughout aims to do just that. The engine that powers it runs on a blend of diesel and natural gas with the gas accounting for 85% of the mixture.

