Global Ylang Ylang Oil Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ylang ylang oil is applied to the skin by people in order to promote relaxation while it is also used as a component in a spray that is used to kill lice present on the head. Ylang ylang oil can also be used to kill bacteria and increase sexual desire. When used in aromatherapy ylang ylang oil increases thinking skills as well as the memory of individuals. It can also be used as a flavouring in the F&B industry.

The report published on the global ylang ylang oil market is an important guide for not only organizations but also individuals who are interested in the ylang ylang oil industry. The ex-factory price, revenue, production capacity and the revenue for each of the key manufacturers of ylang ylang oil globally is covered in the report. From the year 2014 to the year 2019 the gross margin, revenue and price of each of the manufacturers are covered in detail along with market share as well.

Ylang ylang oil is extracted from the ylang ylang flowers that grow on the Cananga tree which is a type of tree that is native throughout the subcontinent of India, Australia, and parts of Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia. Other names include perfume tree, fragrant cananga and the Macassar oil plant. The oil extracted from the plant is mainly used for aromatherapy and is believed to have properties that help to normalize sebum secretion along with reducing high blood pressure. It is also believed to be an aphrodisiac.

Key Players:

Mountain Rose Herbs

Young Living

doTERRA International

Plant Therapy

Rakesh Group

A.G.Industries

Market Segmentation

The global ylang ylang oil market can be divided into different segments on the basis of the type of ylang ylang oil being sold in the global market as well as the various applications that the oil can be used for.

Market split on the basis of the type:

Absolute: The concentration of ylang ylang oil used in the manufacture of it is of a high percentage.

Blends: Different oils are blended together with ylang ylang oil in order to create a blend.

Market split on the basis of application: On the basis of the different industries ylang ylang oil is used in it is categorized into:

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Other

Regional Analysis

The global ylang ylang oil market is divided into several key regions around the world which include Europe, Japan, North America, and China. The report analyzes both the historic data and the future prospects of the market to provide a comprehensive survey of the global ylang ylang oil market. The consumption of ylang ylang oil in several key regions mentioned above from the year 2014 to the year 2019 is compiled and included in the report. The market share for the various regions, types of products and the various applications from the year 2014 to the year 2019 is also presented in the report.

Industry News

A perfumery based in Seychelles, North East Point enterprises is gearing up to launch a new perfume to celebrate 30 years of productions. The perfumes Bwanwar and Bambou contain a fragrance that is made from a blend of vetiver essential oils, nutmeg and ylang ylang which contribute to their oriental exotic and flowery scent.

