Hemp Seed Protein Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Hemp Seed Protein Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its

PUNE, INDIA, October 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The omega fats in these proteins increase the energy levels in your body. It can be taken as an alternative to saturated fats, thus reducing the chances of fatal cardiac arrhythmia.

The health conscious lifestyle choice of people today has increased the demand for protein shakes and smoothies, and hemp seeds are used in such nutritional food products. Owing to these factors, the global hemp seed protein market is expected to maintain an upward trend in the forecast period.

Hemp seed protein is derived from hemp seeds. It is gluten and trypsin-inhibitors-free and doesn't contain any kind of residual chemicals, making it nutritious and easy to digest. The global hemp seed protein market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.35% by 2024.

Hemp seeds comprise 45% oil, 35% protein, and 10% carbohydrates. The process of making hemp seed protein is eco-friendly and doesn't require herbicides, fungicides, or pesticides to grow. The market hike is due to the fact that the protein is a rich source of essential amino acids required to meet the protein needs of our bodies. With its high fibre content, hemp protein seed significantly reduces the risk of diseases like constipation, type-2 diabetes, and heart problems.



Key Players:

Unilever PLC

L'Oréal

Procter & Gamble Co.

Johnson & Johnson

Shiseido Company

Beiersdorf AG

Avon Products Inc.

Clarins

Kao Corporation

Amore Pacific Group

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Cavinkare

Cetaphil

Hain Celestial Group

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4417301-global-hemp-seed-protein-market-2019-by-manufacturers

Segmentation

Hemp seed protein market can be segmented by form and application. Hemp seed protein is available as a powder or liquid. Of these, the powder form has a dominant market share and this trend is expected to grow in the forecast period.

Hemp seed protein is used for food and beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals purposes. Food & beverages is the largest contributor to the global market share. This hike is due to the increasing demand for nutritional food products with high fibre. Growing health problems are a driving force for the increase in market demand. Further, the pharmaceuticals segment is predicted to contribute substantially to the global hemp seed protein market. This is because the protein is used in various medicines, such as for cognitive diseases and diabetes. The fatty content in hemp seed protein also makes the product a good treatment option for skin and hair problems, further contributing to the market growth.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the hemp seed protein market has a strong foothold in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest contributor to the market share, followed by Europe. The is a result of the availability of disposable income among consumers, changing demands and dietary needs of the population, and the presence of market leaders in these regions.

Asia Pacific is an emerging market for hemp seed protein, and is predicted to be the fastest growing region in the global market. India, Japan, and China are expected to see the highest demand hike in the upcoming years.

Industry News

Industry leaders focus on creating a demand for hemp seed protein in emerging economies like India and China. Manufacturers are using hemp seed protein in food products like nutrition bars, pretzels, and tortilla chips.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4417301-global-hemp-seed-protein-market-2019-by-manufacturers



Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America by Country

6 Europe by Country

7 Asia-Pacific by Country

8 South America by Country

9 Middle East and Africa by Countries

10 Global Market Segment by Type

11 Global Market Segment by Application

12 Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

CONTACT US:





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.