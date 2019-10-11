Global Mattress Market Worth 45200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025

mattress-market

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Mattress Market Overview :

The global Mattress market is valued at 28800 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 45200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025.

A mattress is a large pad for supporting the reclining body, used as or on a bed. Mattresses may consist of a quilted or similarly fastened case, usually of heavy cloth, that contains hair, straw, cotton, foam rubber, etc.; a framework of metal springs; or they may be inflatable.

Popular in Europe, a divan incorporates both mattress and foundation in a single upholstered, footed unit. Divans have at least one innerspring layer as well as cushioning materials. They may be supplied with a secondary mattress and/or a removable "topper."



Region Wise Mattress Market Analysis



China occupied 33.96% of the production market in 2017. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively account for around 24.60% and 16.42% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production.



Geographically, China and North America were the largest consumption market in the world, which respectively took about 26.69% and 26.65% of the global consumption volume in 2017.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Mattress producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

For forecast, the global Mattress revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 5~8%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Mattress.

The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Mattress market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Global Mattress Market report studies the global market size of Mattress in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Mattress in these regions.

Global Mattress Market research report categorizes the global Mattress market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Mattress market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.



The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Serta Simmons Bedding

Tempur Sealy International

Sleep Number

Hilding Anders

Corsicana

Ruf-Betten

Recticel

Derucci

Sleemon

MLILY

Therapedic

Ashley

Breckle

King Koil

Pikolin

Mengshen

Lianle

Airland



Mattress Market size by Product

Innerspring Mattress

Foam Mattress

Latex Mattress

Others



Mattress Market size by End User

Private Households

Hotels

Hospitals

Others



Mattress Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of Global Mattress Market report are:

To study and analyze the global Mattress market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Mattress market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Mattress companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Mattress submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Global Mattress Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Mattress market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



1.GLOBAL MATTRESS TOPPERS MARKET



It is literally a thinner version of a traditional full mattress. They are lesser in height but often made of the same types of material as found in a thicker full size such as a latex or foam based model. They are most commonly one consistent layer between 1” and 5” thick which you place directly ontop of your existing surface, and then place your bedding over this new top layer.

Although the mattress toppers & protectors industry competition is fierce. However, we are still optimistic about the Mattress Toppers & Protectors market. Mattress Toppers & Protectors market is in a prime stage, especially in developing countries.

Although sales of mattress toppers & protectors brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants that just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the Mattress Toppers & Protectors field.

Raw material prices rised subtly in recent years, the Mattress manufacturing cost also continued to increase for that reason. According to that trend, the price of the Mattress toppers & protector will remain stable.

The global Mattress Toppers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Mattress Toppers market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Mattress Toppers in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Mattress Toppers in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Mattress Toppers market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Mattress Toppers market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.



The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Tempur-Pedic

Select Comfort Corporation

ORGANIC MTTRESSES INC

Simmons Bedding Company LLC

Serta

Sealy

Jeffco Fibres

McRoskey Mattress Company

Pure Latex BLISS

Sleep Studio

THERAPEDIC

CKI



Market size by Product

Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Latex Mattress Topper

Feather Mattress Topper

Wool Mattress Topper

Others



Market size by End User

Residential

Hotel

Others



A Bed Mattress is a large pad for supporting the reclining body, used as or on a bed. Bed Mattresses may consist of a quilted or similarly fastened case, usually of heavy cloth, that contains hair, straw, cotton, foam rubber, etc.; a framework of metal springs; or they may be inflatable.

For industry structure analysis, the Bed Mattress industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 25 % of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Bed Mattress industry.

The global Bed Mattress market is valued at 30400 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 45200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Bed Mattress market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Bed Mattress in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Bed Mattress in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Bed Mattress market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Bed Mattress market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Serta Simmons Bedding

Tempur Sealy International

Sleep Number

Hilding Anders

Corsicana

Ruf-Betten

Recticel

Derucci

Sleemon

MLILY

Therapedic

Ashley

Breckle

King Koil

Pikolin

Mengshen

Lianle

Airland



Market size by Product

Innerspring Mattress

Foam Mattress

Latex Mattress

Others

Market size by End User

Private Households

Hotels

Hospitals

Others



The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Bed Mattress market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Bed Mattress market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Bed Mattress companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Bed Mattress submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Smart mattress is a loose term referring to any mattress model with sensor technology designed to monitor the sleep patterns and routines of its owner(s). Today’s smart mattresses can track how long a person sleeps and the duration of their REM cycles, as well as physiological factors like body temperature, heart rate, and breathing. Other functions of a smart mattress may include alarms, adjustable climate control, and internet connectivity. Additionally, some smart airbeds enable owners to adjust the firmness settings of their sleep surface using remote controls.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Smart Mattress in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Smart Mattress. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of residential fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Smart Mattress will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.

Globally, the Smart Mattress industry market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Smart Mattress is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Sleep Number, Eight Sleep, ReST etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Smart Mattress and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied 81% sales market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global Smart Mattress industry because of their market share and technology status of Smart Mattress.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The global Smart Mattress market is valued at 130 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2550 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 52.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Smart Mattress market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Smart Mattress in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Smart Mattress in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Smart Mattress market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Smart Mattress market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.



