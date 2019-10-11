Sustainability Vision of Vienna House Andel’s Berlin

Ralph Alsdorf, Regional Director East at Vienna House Andel’s Berlin

Ralph Alsdorf, Regional Director East at Vienna House Andel’s Berlin, details sustainability best practices at the property.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Green Globe recently recertified Vienna House Andel’s Berlin with the hotel attaining a high compliance score of 88%.Guest columnist Ralph Alsdorf, Regional Director East at Vienna House Andel’s Berlin, details sustainability best practices at the property.Heightened Eco-awareness due to Green GlobeGreen Globe membership and certification has been a recurring theme throughout the lifecycle of Vienna House Andel’s Berlin. The hotel celebrated its 10th anniversary in March of this year and is therefore still quite young. Sustainability is the key to growing and competing but can also be applied in a wider global context. Through the activities and continuous communication within the framework of Green Globe membership, we have succeeded in raising awareness of an ecological, economic and social co-existence amongst employees and all stakeholders. This awareness is also reflected in guest comments on the rating portals and in inquiries received from event agencies and companies.Sustainability TrainingTraining has posed the biggest sustainability challenge over the last year. It is still a huge challenge to make sustainability a daily business and finding ways to integrate it into everyday life. Growing and increasing awareness between employees, partners, suppliers and guests is the basis for the successful overall management of sustainability at Vienna House Andel's Berlin. One of the biggest tasks at the hotel is where everyone shares a basic understanding of sustainability goals. To this end, training is essential to establish a solid foundation for green strategies along with workshops and the communication of options for action.Green Initiatives for 2019-2021Sustainability goals are a major focus not only for this year but also leading into 2020 and 2021.In 2019, the hotel concentrated efforts on the following projects:No-plastics in Food & Beverage areas: To reduce plastic consumption, straws made from cornstarch have been introduced thereby eliminating use of small plastic packaging.From Farm to Table: Regional produce is good but sowing and harvesting is better. The hotel runs its own farm garden in Berlin-Ahrensfelde and cress is harvested from an indoor herb garden for use in restaurant kitchens.Two-wheeled heroes: Team members voluntarily cycle up to 2000km per month to fundraise for the Berlin Urban Campaign.Blue Angels Eco-certified Paper: 90% of paper used in offices and at front desk has been changed to Blue Angel environmentally friendly copy paper.Drinking to support a good cause: Both employees and guests alike help to collect crown caps for recycling with all proceeds donated to the City Trees for Berlin (Stadtbäume für Berlin) campaign. Endorsed by the Senate Department for the Environment, Transport and Climate Protection, this initiative promotes planting more trees in the city.Better Waste ManagementIn 2011, Vienna House Andel's Berlin embarked on the path of sustainability together with Green Globe. Many staff members, not just the hotel's Tomorrow Team (Green Team), have invested their ideas, heart and work toward the goal of the hotel becoming more sustainable. A current sustainability project we are particularly proud of is the implementation of a trainee project for better waste separation procedures in guestrooms as well as in public and administrative areas of the hotel. In addition, waste separation in kitchen areas has also vastly improved and the changeover to the 100% digitization of operations and paperless days are upcoming goals for 2020.About Vienna House Andel's BerlinThe Berlin design hotel Vienna House Andel's Berlin reflects the dynamic atmosphere of Berlin and offers space for creative and stylish travel. With 557 rooms, 4,400 square meters of conference and event space, 22 combinable conference rooms and 15 spacious conference suites, inviting foyers and free high-speed WiFi and mobile concierge, the 4-star superior hotel is one of the most versatile conference and event hotels in Berlin. Its location promises a lot: The S-Bahn station and the tram station Landsberger Allee are only 200 meters from the hotel, the Alexanderplatz only 15 minutes away, the Berlin Hauptbahnhof as the airports Tegel and Schönefeld can be reached in 30 minutes. Culinary delights with views over the capital enjoy hotel guests, but also Berliners in the star restaurant Skykitchen and the bar located above Loft14. California Gaumenkicks offers the restaurant Mavericks. The guest will find relaxation and time-out from everyday life in the 550 m² spa and wellness area SpaSphere. www.viennahouse.com About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com ContactAnita SorgersRegional PR Manager EastVienna House Andel's BerlinLandsberger Allee 10610369 BerlinGERMANYT: +49 30 453 053 2310M: +49 151 4404 1900E: anita.sorgers@viennahouse.comW: www.viennahouse.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.