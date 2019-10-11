Madinah Mövenpick Hotel Recertified By Green Globe For Seventh Year

Madinah Mövenpick Hotel's Management Team

Green Globe recently recertified Madinah Mövenpick Hotel for the seventh year awarding the hotel a notable compliance score of 84%.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --The Madinah Mövenpick Hotel is located in the modern city of Madinah. perfectly situated for tourists visiting this holy destination with The Holy Mosque, Al Rawda Al Sharifa and Al Baqie all within a few minutes from the hotel.Green Globe recently recertified Madinah Mövenpick Hotel for the seventh year awarding the hotel a notable compliance score of 84%.“We are very proud to receive Green Globe certification again. I would personally like to thank all our team members for their commitment and efforts in environmental conservation and social responsibility,” said Khader Dakkak, General Manager at Madinah Mövenpick Hotel.An Energy Management Committee at the property oversees an energy savings plan to reduce power consumption. Madinah Mövenpick Hotel uses the Hotel Optimiser management system, designed by Green Globe’s preferred Middle East Partner, FARNEK, to record and monitor all activities in energy and water consumption. Energy reduction measures have been implemented at the property including a BMS system and the installation of energy efficient devices and equipment.Water consumption is recorded to ensure reduction targets are met. The hotel uses a combination of water provided by the desalination of seawater sourced from nearby Yanbu and rainwater captured from rooftops. Furthermore, to preserve the environment and further conserve water, Environmental Protection tent cards are placed in rooms to encourage guests to re-use linen and towels.Sustainability training is provided regularly with the hotel’s Green Team leading various initiatives as they are rolled out at the property. Madinah Mövenpick Hotel’s environmental policy and its objectives are communicated to HODs in Green Team Meetings and to all staff via the in-house TV channel with planned goals set for individual departments. Energy saving actions are initially introduced to staff members during their first Orientation sessions.The hotel offers various experiential tourism programs that allow visitors access to local cultural experiences. In arrangement with the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), locally made products and handicrafts are displayed and sold at the hotel. Flyers and brochures promoting local sightseeing and places of worship including Al-Masjid an-Nabawī are also available in the lobby area and in guest rooms.About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com ContactMohammed Imtiazul HaquePersonal Assistant to G.M.In-charge of Branding & CommunicationsMadinah Mövenpick HotelAbi Sayeed Al Khudri StreetMadinahSAUDI ARABIAP: +966 14 818 8888E: mohammed.Imtiaz@movenpick.comW: movenpick.com/madinah



