Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 09, 2019 FDA Publish Date: October 10, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Shellfish Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk and soy Company Name: Fisherman’s Pride Processors Inc Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Fisherman’s Pride Processors Inc. of Vernon, CA is recalling 100 bags of Schwan’s Brand “Garlic Herb Shrimp” with date code 4A924608xx-B1 due to undeclared milk and soy. People who have allergic or sensitivity to milk or soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if the recalled product is consumed.

The recalled product is packed in white polyethylene bag with red graphic (picture of shrimp) and imprinted with Schwan’s Brand and “Garlic Herb Shrimp” Net Wt. 16oz (1 lb) 453g. On the reverse side of packaging, code #567 on the top left corner and UPC code 052008 and Product Identification code 4A924608xx-B1 are located. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that Schwan’s Garlic Herb Shrimp #567 was found in cases labeled Schwan’s Shrimp Scampi #530. Subsequent investigation found packaging of Schwan’s Garlic Herb Shrimp #567 was used to package Schwan’s Shrimp Scampi #530.

Schwan’s may have distributed the recalled product to the lower 48 States through Schwan’s home delivery network. The recalled product was not sold in retail stores.

To date, there have been no reported injuries or illness.

Consumers who have purchased the Schwan’s “Garlic Herb Shrimp”#567 Product Identification code 4A924608xx-B1 product are urged to return it to Schwan's for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Fisherman's Pride Processors, Inc. at 1-844-417-9933 7am-4pm PST.