Press Release - U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao Announces Appointees to Aviation Rulemaking Advisory Committee

WASHINGTON U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced the appointment of 22 members to DOTs Aviation Rulemaking Advisory Committee (ARAC).

The committee is a useful forum for the Department to receive feedback from aviation community stakeholders, said Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The U.S. Department of Transportation established the ARAC as a discretionary Federal Advisory Committee in 1991 to provide advice and recommendations on a full range of aviation-related issues in the development of regulations. This includes aircraft operations, airman and air agency certification, airworthiness standards and certification, airports, maintenance, noise, and training. To date, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has implemented over 70 percent of ARACs recommendations.

The committee meets quarterly at FAA headquarters in Washington, DC. The ARAC currently consists of 22 members who represent organizations from across the aviation community directly and indirectly impacted by FAA regulations. These include aircraft owners and operators, airmen and flight crewmembers, organizations representing airports, maintenance providers, manufacturers, public citizen and passenger groups, training providers, and FAA employee labor representatives.

The following individuals are being appointed as new members to the ARAC:

Daniel Friedenzohn, Associate Dean for College of Aviation, Embry-Riddle University (ERAU)

Leslie Riegle, Assistant Vice President for Civil Aviation, Aerospace Industries Association (AIA)

Paul Alp, Esq., Jenner and Block, LLP, National Association of Flight Instructors (NAFI)

The following individuals are being re-appointed as members to the ARAC:

Chairperson: Yvette Rose, Senior Vice President, Cargo Airline Association (CAA)

Vice Chairperson: David Oord, Senior Director, Government Affairs, Regulatory, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA)

Paul McGraw, Vice President, Operations and Safety, Airlines for America (A4A)

Melissa Sabatine, Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, American Association of Airport Executives

Michelle Betcher, International Flight Superintendent (Delta Air Lines), Airline Dispatchers Federation (ADF)

Ric Peri, Vice President of Government Affairs and Industry Affairs, Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA)

Chris Witkowski, Director of the Air Safety, Health and Security Department, Association of flight Attendants (AFA)

Randy Kenagy, Manager, Engineering and Operations, Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA)

Sarah MacLeod, Executive Director, Aeronautical Repair Station Association (ARSA)

Stephane Flori, Expert for Safety Regulations, Airbus S.A.S., Aerospace and Defence Industries Association of Europe (ASD)

Tom Charpentier, Government Relations Specialist, Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA)

Paul Hudson, President, FlyersRights.org

Walter Desrosier, Vice President, Engineering and Maintenance, General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA)

Chris Martino, Vice President, Operations, Helicopter Association International (HAI)

George Paul, Vice President, Technical Services, National Air Carrier Association (NACA)

Doug Carr, Vice President of Regulatory and International Affairs, National Business Aviation Association (NBAA)

Gail Dunham, Executive Director, National Air Disaster Alliance/Foundation (NADA/F)

Ambrose Clay, Councilman for City of College Park, GA, National Organization to Insure a Sound-Control Environment (N.O.I.S.E)

Keith Morgan, Technical Fellow, Certification and Airworthiness, Pratt and Whitney



