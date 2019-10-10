Galera Therapeutics Appoints Christopher Degnan as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Penn., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced Christopher Degnan has been named Chief Financial Officer, effective October 21, 2019.



“We are delighted to welcome Chris as Galera’s CFO at this pivotal time for our company,” said Mel Sorensen, M.D., President and CEO of Galera Therapeutics. “Chris’ significant financial leadership experience at public biopharma companies with commercial operations will be invaluable to us as Galera enters its next phase of growth with the upcoming completion and data readout of our ROMAN Phase 3 trial of GC4419 and ultimately GC4419’s commercialization.”

Mr. Degnan most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Verrica Pharmaceuticals, a late-stage biotechnology company focused on medical dermatology. In his role at Verrica, Mr. Degnan successfully completed an initial public offering raising gross proceeds of $86 million, and has extensive experience in financial strategy, investor relations, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting, accounting and compliance. Previously, Mr. Degnan held senior positions at Endo International plc, a generics and specialty branded pharmaceutical company, most recently as Vice President of Finance, Corporate FP&A and International Pharmaceuticals Segment Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Endo, Mr. Degnan spent more than 10 years at AstraZeneca plc, a global biopharmaceutical company, in roles of increasing responsibility which culminated in the position of Senior Finance Director, U.S. Commercial Finance. He is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Pennsylvania (voluntary inactive status) and holds a B.S. degree in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame.

“I know personally the toll cancer takes, and am grateful for the opportunity to apply my financial leadership experience to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people with cancer,” said Mr. Degnan. “This is an exciting time for Galera, and I look forward to contributing to the work underway to realize the potential of GC4419 as a promising therapy to reduce radiation toxicities.”

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer. Galera’s lead product candidate is GC4419 (avasopasem manganese), a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic that is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. GC4419 is being studied in the Phase 3 ROMAN trial for its ability to reduce the duration, incidence and severity of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer, its lead indication. The FDA granted Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations to GC4419 for the reduction of the duration, incidence and severity of severe oral mucositis induced by radiotherapy. Galera is headquartered in Malvern, PA. For more information, visit www.galeratx.com.

Media Contact:

Heather Anderson

6 Degrees

980-938-0260

handerson@6degreespr.com



