Lasik and Cataract Surgery Experts Featured at Trusted LASIK Surgeons Will Be Contributing to the 2019 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trusted LASIK Surgeons™, a premier online directory of LASIK, cataract and vision correction expert eye surgeons is pleased to announce that several members of its Trusted LASIK Surgeons™ and Trusted Cataract Surgeons™ Directories will be actively participating at the 2019 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO). This year the AAO meeting will take place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from October 12th to October 15th with over 20,000 medical professionals around the world attending.



Members of Trusted LASIK Surgeons™ who will be contributing at the AAO meeting include Dr. Jonathan Davidorf (Davidorf Eye Group in West Hills/Los Angeles, California), Dr. Deepinder Dhaliwal ( UPMC Eye Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania), Dr. Edward Manche (Stanford University School of Medicine in Palo Alto, California), Dr. Kerry Solomon (Carolina Eye Physicians in Charleston, South Carolina), Dr. George Waring IV (Waring Vision Institute in Charleston, South Carolina), and Dr. William Trattler (Center for Excellence in Eyecare in Miami, Florida).

“The surgeons attending this meeting are only a part of our group of true expert vision correction surgeons. The majority of our members in our Trusted LASIK Surgeons™ and Trusted Cataract Surgeons™ directories regularly contribute to advancing vision correction care through national, international and regional meetings of eye doctors and surgeons, presentations, lectures, research and FDA studies,” stated James J. Salz, M.D. Co-founder and CEO of Trusted LASIK Surgeons™. “Our members are leaders in vision correction care when it comes to providing the highest quality of LASIK care, cataract surgery, and refractive eye solutions possible. This upcoming meeting is the perfect time for our expert surgeons to share their knowledge with their peers and help raise the standard for eye surgeons across the globe. We look forward to attending this meeting and sharing useful information with our medical colleagues.”

About Trusted LASIK Surgeons™

The main focus of Trusted LASIK Surgeons™ is to help consumers find a highly experienced surgeon for LASIK, cataract, and other refractive surgery procedures. The Trusted LASIK Surgeons™ and Trusted Cataract Surgeons™ directories feature vision correction surgeons who are among the best and most qualified within in the United States.

Trusted LASIK Surgeons™ utilizes a unique screening process to ensure only the most qualified vision correction experts are listed in the directories. Each surgeon is judged upon their credentials, experience, accomplishments, and quality of patient care. The majority of these professionals have participated in FDA studies or have held academic appointments at the leading medical schools in the country.

Due to the large selection of options for corrective surgery, our website assists patients exploring all of the options available to them, not just LASIK and cataract surgery but also premium lens implants , KAMRA inlay procedures , and other vision correction procedures.

