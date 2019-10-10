The M3® Mattress by BEDGEAR® Delivers a Personalized In-Store Experience to More Than 50 Mattress Warehouse Locations

/EIN News/ -- Farmingdale, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BEDGEAR®, the fast-growing Performance® bedding company announces the addition of the award-winning M3® Mattress to more than 50 additional Mattress Warehouse locations. The M3 Mattress debuted earlier this year at select Mattress Warehouse locations and after seeing great success, the decision was made to expand the roll-out. This far-reaching rollout encompasses key Mattress Warehouse locations in Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey. Together, the brands are now primed to meet growing consumer demand in the greater mid-Atlantic region for personalized Performance bedding solutions.

“Mattress Warehouse prides itself on providing solutions for our customers’ unique sleep needs. In addition to our existing bedMATCH diagnostic technology that scientifically fits shoppers with the mattresses that are right for them, the M3 serves as a solution that focuses 100% on the individual, whether they sleep alone or with a partner,” said Bill Papettas, President of Mattress Warehouse. “Our team is excited to continue to grow alongside our trusted partner, BEDGEAR as we jointly offer customers new and ground-breaking sleep technology.”

Together, BEDGEAR and Mattress Warehouse debuted the M3 Performance Mattress at the Washington Redskins preseason boot-camp. The focus was to show the team what a personalized Performance Sleep System® could do for their recovery and how it could positively impact their overall training. In their second year as the Official Pillow and Mattress Partner of the Washington Redskins, BEDGEAR teamed up with Mattress Warehouse to fit Redskins Outside Linebacker, Ryan Kerrigan with sleep products for his whole family (dogs included!).

When discussing the fitting experience at Mattress Warehouse’s Falls Church location, Kerrigan said, “BEDGEAR tailors bedding for specific sleep needs and body types, and because of that, all the products that I was matched with were a natural fit. Since deep and restorative sleep for athletes is critical, being able to find something that fits my body so perfectly is such a gamechanger.”

BEDGEAR’s M3 Mattress has quickly become a destination in more than 250 mattress galleries around the world and is recognized for its unique dual-sided design and No More Comfort Compromise® guarantee. Alongside the M3 comes its innovative display and retail experience. In each Mattress Warehouse location, the M3 is positioned on a BEDGEAR adjustable base that is connected to a motion-activated display that takes users on a guided journey to discover their personalized comfort.

BEDGEAR CEO and founder, Eugene Alletto added, “the commitment from the owners to the sales floor is a huge driving force behind the success of the M3 in Mattress Warehouse. We’re proud to see partners like Mattress Warehouse understand the value of the BEDGEAR brand, deploying these in-store experiences to increase customer engagement and differentiate their stores. The M3 Shop elevates the entire specialty bedding gallery, which creates customer excitement.”

