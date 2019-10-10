Laureate Education Announces Date of Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) plans to release results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, before the stock market opens. Following the release, the Company will host a telephone conference call with investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the third quarter results and the Company's business outlook.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the earnings conference call by dialing 1-800-774-6070 (for U.S.- based callers), or 1-630-691-2753 (for international callers), and requesting to join the Laureate Education conference call, conference ID 6666979. Replays of the entire call will be available through November 14, 2019 at 1-888-843-7419 (for U.S.- based callers) and at 1-630-652-3042 (internationally), conference ID 6666979.

The webcast of the conference call, including replays, and a copy of the earnings release and the related slides will be made available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.laureate.net.

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. is the largest international network of degree-granting higher education institutions, with more than 850,000 students enrolled at over 25 institutions with more than 150 campuses, which we collectively refer to as the Laureate International Universities network. Laureate offers high-quality, undergraduate, graduate and specialized degree programs in a wide range of academic disciplines that provide attractive employment prospects. Laureate believes that when our students succeed, countries prosper and societies benefit. This belief is expressed through the company’s philosophy of being ‘Here for Good’ and is represented by its status as a certified B Corporation® and conversion in 2015 to a Delaware public benefit corporation, a new class of corporation committed to creating a positive impact on society.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@laureate.net

Media Contacts:

Laureate Education, Inc.

Adam Smith

adam.smith@laureate.net

U.S.: +1 (443) 255 0724





