ELECTROCORE, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for District of New Jersey on behalf of all investors that purchased electroCore,…

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all investors that purchased electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) (“Company”) securities between June 22, 2018 and September 25, 2019 (“the “Class Period”) and/or pursuant or traceable the company’s June 2018 initial public offering (“IPO”).



Investors who purchased shares of electroCore, Inc. are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of electroCore, Inc., you may, no later than November 25, 2019, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the shares of electroCore, Inc.

On June 21, 2018, electroCore completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it sold 5.2 million shares at $15.00 per share. On May 14, 2019, the company announced that its first quarter 2019 financial results fell short of investors’ expectations, reporting $410,000 in net sales and an operating loss of $14.2 million.



On this news, the company’s share price fell $1.58, or nearly 29%, to close at $3.75 per share on May 15, 2019.



Then, on September 25, 2019, the company revealed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested more information and analysis of clinical data for electroCore’s 510(k) submission, which seeks an expanded indication for the use of gammaCore, the Company’s treatment for pain associated with episodic cluster headache.



On this news, the company’s share price fell $0.79, or over 23%, to close at $2.57 per share on September 25, 2019.



















