Cricket Media Announces Partnership with Follett to Shape the Future of Literacy with Online Mentoring

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, USA, October 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cricket Media today announced a new partnership with Follett Corporation, a leading provider of education technology, services and print and digital content, to provide online mentoring services to students at Westchester Intermediate School in Westchester, Illinois. This partnership will use the innovative eMentoring program “CricketTogether” to help Follett accomplish their goal of improving literacy for students from their first day of school through college graduation and beyond.

CricketTogether is a proven and award-winning learning program that teaches students critical thinking and improves literacy skills preparing students for 21st century jobs and learning opportunities. Through this eMentoring program, Follett team members will be able to read stories with students as they collaboratively work through high-quality curriculum and discuss how the story concepts relate to the world around them.

“Follett team members want to give back, and especially want to be able to share their expertise with the next generation,” notes Laura Woodside, the Vice President of Education Products, for Cricket Media. “CricketTogether gives Follett a flexible way to mobilize their team members as volunteers to these students. They’ll be able to both inspire students and increase a child’s love of reading, all without leaving their desks.”

Because interactions are conducted through an online platform, eMentoring eliminates many of the challenges that make traditional mentoring inefficient for Follett’s team members. It’s a convenient and effective way to exchange valuable knowledge, skills and experiences with students despite distance or time barriers.

“I love the idea of the powerful connection that will develop between the students and our Follett mentors as they form a virtual learning friendship,” said Follett President and CEO Pat Connolly. “This eMentoring partnership speaks directly to Follett’s Purpose of ‘improving the world by inspiring learning and shaping education’ and will help our team members promote literacy as they connect and interact with their mentees throughout the school year.”

The benefits of this new partnership include:

• Helping to spark critical thinking and encourage a lifelong love of learning

• Enabling employee participation from any location, at any time, taking only 2-3 hours per month

• Increasing the self-confidence and motivation of both mentors and mentees

