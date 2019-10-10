MATCH GROUP, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Northern District of Texas on behalf of purchasers of the securities of…

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS DECEMBER 2, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal class action securities lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for Northern District of Texas on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Match Group, Inc. (“Match”) (NASDAQ: MTCH) from August 6, 2019 through September 25, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period).



Investors who purchased shares of Match Group, Inc. are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Match Group, Inc., you may, no later than December 2, 2019, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the shares of Match Group, Inc.

According to the filed complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Match used fake love interest ads to convince customers to buy and upgrade subscriptions;



Match made it difficult and confusing for consumers to cancel their subscriptions;



Match was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny;



Match lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; and



as a result, Match’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

