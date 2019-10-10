Meta Financial Group, Inc.® to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings and Host Conference Call on October 24, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Financial Group, Inc. ® (Nasdaq: CASH) (“Meta” or the “Company”) announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 on Thursday, October 24, 2019, after market close. Meta will also host a conference call and earnings webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss these results. The live webcast of the call can be accessed from Meta’s Investor Relations website at www.metafinancialgroup.com .



Telephone participants may access the live conference call by dialing (844) 461-9934 approximately 10 minutes prior to start time. Please ask to be joined into the Meta Financial conference call, and provide conference ID 6288753 upon request. International callers should dial (636) 812-6634. A webcast replay will also be archived at www.metafinancialgroup.com for one year.

This press release and other important information about the Company are available at www.metafinancialgroup.com .

About Meta Financial Group, Inc.®

Meta Financial Group, Inc. ® (Nasdaq: CASH) is the holding company for the financial services company MetaBank® (“Meta”). Founded in 1954, Meta has grown to operate in several different financial sectors: payments, commercial finance, tax services, community banking and consumer lending. Meta works with high-value niche industries, strategic-growth companies and technology adopters to grow their businesses and build more profitable customer relationships. Meta tailors solutions for bank and non-bank businesses, and provides a focused collaborative approach. The organization is helping to shape the evolving financial services landscape by directly investing in innovation and complementary businesses that strategically expand its suite of services. Meta has a national presence and over 1,200 employees, with corporate headquarters in Sioux Falls, S.D. For more information, visit the Meta Financial Group website or LinkedIn.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

Brittany Kelley Elsasser

Director of Investor Relations

605-362-2423

bkelley@metabank.com



