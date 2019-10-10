STEP Energy Services Ltd. to Announce Third Quarter Results and Host Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEP Energy Services Ltd. (“STEP”) intends to release its 2019 third quarter results on Thursday, November 7, 2019 before markets open and will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. MT (10:00 a.m. ET) on the same morning.



To access the conference call in North America, dial 1-877-375-3078 (toll-free) or 1-629-228-0731 and enter the conference passcode 5188416, or ask for the “STEP Energy Services Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results Call”.

To listen to a live webcast of the conference call, or to hear a replay, please enter the following URL into your web browser:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hjag2j3i

The conference call will be available for replay over phone approximately three hours after the end of the call. To access the replay, dial 1-855-859-2056 (toll-free) or 1-404-537-3406 and enter the passcode 5188416. The replay over phone will remain available until November 14, 2019. The webcast replay will remain available until November 7, 2020.

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be posted to STEP’s website and SEDAR immediately after the press release is disseminated.

ABOUT STEP

STEP is an oilfield service company founded in 2011 that provides fully integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions. STEP’s combination of modern, fit-for-purpose fracturing and coiled tubing equipment has differentiated it in plays where wells are deeper, have longer laterals, and higher pressure.

Initially operating as a specialized, deep capacity coiled tubing provider, STEP’s service offering expanded to include fully integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions. STEP operates primarily in the Montney, Duvernay, and Viking in Canada, and in the Anadarko, Arkoma, Permian, Eagle Ford, and Haynesville in the U.S. STEP’s track record of safety, efficiency and execution drives repeat business from its blue-chip exploration and production clients.

For more information please contact: Regan Davis

President & Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 403-457-1772



Rob Kukla

Director, Corporate Development

Telephone: 281-606-3644

Email: investor_relations@step-es.com

Web: www.stepenergyservices.com Michael Kelly

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: 587-393-9731







