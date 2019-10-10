BenchPrep Announces Brad Hainer as New Vice President of Sales

Veteran Executive Brings B2B Sales Expertise to BenchPrep’s Growing Team

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenchPrep, the configurable cloud-based learning platform that delivers the best learning experience and drives revenue for nonprofits, corporations, and training companies, today announced the appointment of Brad Hainer as its Vice President of Sales. Hainer is responsible for leading BenchPrep’s sales and business development teams as the company continues to expand its footprint in the education and training markets.

Prior to joining BenchPrep, Hainer was a senior sales leader at DocuSign for 7 years, overseeing the lead generation and commercial sales functions. Throughout the course of his career, Hainer has 16 years of sales leadership experience and specializes in developing innovative sales strategies to help organizations meet their revenue goals. At BenchPrep, Hainer will be responsible for building out the new revenue acquisition departments, while partnering with the marketing and product management teams to help drive the company’s short and long-term strategy and vision.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Brad join BenchPrep as our Vice President of Sales,” said Ashish Rangnekar, CEO of BenchPrep. “Brad’s proven leadership in revenue generation and strategic sales made him the perfect fit to lead our expanding team and demonstrate the value of our expanding product portfolio to buyers. With Brad at the helm of our sales team, BenchPrep is now truly poised to see rapid growth in the education and training markets.”

BenchPrep’s learner-centric platform is designed to help associations, credentialing bodies, and training organizations deliver a highly engaging and effective learning experience. Its omnichannel delivery incorporates personalized learning pathways, robust instructional design principles, gamification, and near real-time analytics that allow organizations across all industries to achieve their goals.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join BenchPrep at this stage in the company’s evolution,” said Hainer. “BenchPrep has the opportunity to build on our position at the forefront of the learning delivery space. There is a great team in place, and they have built solid momentum to close 2019 strong. I'm most excited to be putting strategic objectives in place for 2020 that will enable us to deliver best in class customer and learner solutions at scale.”

BenchPrep has seen tremendous growth in revenue, customers and employee count over the last few years. In 2019, the company announced its series C round of funding for $20M led by Jump Capital and Owl Ventures.

BenchPrep is a configurable cloud-based learning platform that delivers the best learning experience and drives revenue for nonprofits (credentialing bodies & associations), corporations, and training companies. With an award-winning learner-centric platform, BenchPrep increases learner engagement, improves long-term learner retention, and reduces dropout rates. Many of the largest credentialing bodies, associations, and training organizations in the world now deliver learning programs through BenchPrep, including ACT, Becker Professional Education, AAMC, CFA Institute, CompTIA, GMAC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HR Certification Institute, Richardson Sales Training, ASCM, AIA, Relias, NCBE, ProLiteracy, Hobsons, McGraw Hill Education, and OnCourse Learning. More than 5 million learners have used BenchPrep's platform to attain academic and professional success.

