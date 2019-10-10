Hi-Tek Media and Omni Veil Inc. Announce the First Order of Hardware to Commence the Building of the Omni Veil Digital Platform

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-Tek Media, a Nevada based marketing company, today announced that they have incorporated Omni Veil Inc. (Omni Veil) to manage the operations of their Omni Veil Digital Platform, that utilizes the technology of iSIGN Media Corp. (iSIGN) (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF). The Omni Veil Digital Platform is a network of hardware devices that will deliver commercial and security/safety messages to android and iPhone mobile phones and other mobile devices throughout Nevada, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Las Vegas and its inhabitants and visitors are the first of many cities that will benefit from this unique, one-of-a kind network.



Omni Veil has ordered 100 of iSIGN’s Smart Antennas and 100 of their beacon-like PODX units as the first building block in the set-up of the Omni Veil Digital Platform network. These units will predominantly be installed on emergency vehicles that operate throughout the entire state of Nevada. These mobile installations will include modems allowing for wireless connectivity to the internet via the use of multi-channel SIM cards enabling the use of the strongest possible wireless signal from any wireless carrier regardless of location. Installation will commence immediately upon delivery of the equipment.

The Omni Veil Digital Platform is a network of mobile and stationary installations on emergency vehicles and in brick and mortar locations. This ‘everywhere’ network allows Omni Veil to provide coverage over major highways and streets as well as within cities and towns. Messages will be delivered when entering the delivery range of the installed hardware. Messages can also be delivered to individuals regardless of where they are located globally by downloading the Omni Veil app from the Google or Apple store meaning that messaging can be delivered anywhere around the world.

The Omni Veil Digital Platform is unique and the first of its kind in the world. The Omni Veil Digital Platform, powered by iSIGN, is rewriting the rules of communication and advertising, reaching people on the one screen that is constantly with people and regularly being looked at – their mobile phones.

The use of iSIGN’s equipment and their patented technology allows the Omni Veil Digital Platform to send messages to consumers via Bluetooth notifications, Wi-Fi messages, marked text alerts and app alerts. Additionally, iSIGN’s Security Alert Messaging (SAM) technology allows for safety and security messaging both within cities and towns, as well as on highways and streets.

“We are thrilled to announce the first step in building the Omni Veil Digital Platform. We are always looking to evolve and expand the innovations of creativity as we live in a fast- paced and ever-changing world. Our belief is that our Platform will advance digital advertising to the public like never seen before,” said Omni Veil Inc. and Hi-Tek Media’s CEO, Michele Bedwell.

The initial launch of the Omni Veil Digital Platform will be Nevada, which is expected to grow to approximately 1,600 installations, both mobile and in traditional brick and mortar sites including medical offices, hotels and casinos, government agencies, tourist areas, sports stadiums and major retailers.

The planned second round of expansion would be to Texas, Illinois, Florida and Massachusetts, with an expected total of 12 states having the Omni Veil Digital Network in place by the end of the first quarter of 2020. The planned size of the network to be an estimated 7500 mobile and stationary locations within a projected 36 months.

Omni Veil and Hi-Tek expect that this extremely cost efficient and effective digital advertising platform, potentially reaching the largest audiences in public spaces and highways in many states, will generate real time metrics and data resulting in the most effective advertising ROI to brands and other enterprises.

About Hi-Tek Media

Hi-Tek Media is a full-service digital marketing company with over 21 years of experience in marketing. Hi-Tek is uniquely positioned to provide cutting edge marketing, digital production and media management. Hi-Tek Media is certified with Google and Facebook and expanding with Omni Veil will set them apart from their competition.

About Omni Veil Inc.

Omni Veil has been in the creation stage for over two years. The addition of ISIGN’s equipment completes the Omni Veil Digital Network. This one of a kind digital network will serve each state with safety messages and great opportunities for advertisers. It is our goal to continue to promote safety on our roadways, casinos, and businesses by our messages and updates.

About iSIGN Media

iSIGN media, based in Toronto, Canada, is a data-focused, software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that is a pioneer in gathering point of sale data and mobile shopper preferences to generate actionable data and reveal valuable consumer insights. iSIGN has leveraged their technological expertise to become the leading provider of interactive, mobile advertising and public security alert solutions. Partners include IBM, Keyser Retail Solutions, Baylor University, Verizon Wireless, TELUS, Mtrex Network Solutions, Conservaco and Hi-Tek Media www.isignmedia.com

