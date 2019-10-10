4th Annual Canadian Channel Partners Conference for Telecom, IT Cloud & Cyber Security professionals in the channel community to be held in Toronto on Oct 24th, 2019

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeo Marketing & Strategic Consultancy Inc. announces its 4th Annual Canadian Channel Partners Conference for telecom, IT, Cloud & Cyber Security professionals in the channel community.



The event is scheduled for Thursday, October 24th at the Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto. This conference brings Technology Vendors & Channel Partners under a single umbrella to network, build relationships and share knowledge about the latest trends, opportunities and challenges in Telecom & Emerging Tech, VoIP, Cloud and Cyber Security world.

With emerging technologies blurring the line between telecom & IT, there is a need for the siloed Telecom and IT world to now uncover the other side of the wall. Both Canadian telecom resellers and cloud consultants, as well as the IT & cybersecurity, managed service providers needed a vendor-agnostic neutral ground to learn about the merged new age world of telecom & IT.

“Xeo is proud to build the bridges that connect the channel world with the ICT vendors community and B2B buyers,” said Monali Supramanyam, Marketing Director for Xeo.

Over the last three years, the Canadian Channel Partner conferences have provided significant opportunities for Canadian MSPs, VARTs and Consultants to stay ahead of the game. It is an avenue for the channel partners to learn where the industry is going, discover hidden opportunities and explore innovative methods to tackle everyday business challenges.

With topics like Digital Customer Experience, The Art of and the 2020 Trends, Canadian Channel Partner keeps it interesting enough for the channel partner community to keep coming back to these events year after year.

“The telecom and cloud marketplace is evolving to include all global players and the Canadian Channel Partner conference is a great way for me to learn what's new and exciting in the Canadian telecom & IT world. Any telecom reseller that wants to survive this fast-changing world must attend these conferences,” said Nathan Hashman, VP, Business Development for IT Solution Sourcing Inc.

With Canadian anti-spam law and low return on investment on traditional marketing activities, the Technology Vendors of the ICT community, too, find these conferences to be very productive for meeting and networking with the top channel partners in Canada as well as with some of the regional players/SILEC. From understanding MSPs' needs & roadblocks to potential partnerships, the event aims at bringing the vendors and suppliers closer to achieving their goals within the Canadian ICT community.

“As a leading Canadian-based VoIP provider servicing growing Canadian businesses, this event is a great avenue to connect face to face with other nation-wide business leaders and MSPs. The event focuses on vendor-neutral topics, which really drive the channel partner target audience and encourages participants to be receptive, engaged and eager to learn.” Dale Bristow. Director of Channel Sales, Versature

Save the date to join Xeo in the Canadian Channel Partners Conference this October!

About Xeo Marketing & Strategic Consultancy:

Recognized as the top technology marketing company in Canada, Xeo Marketing is a B2B strategic consultancy and marketing organization. Powered by experienced industry experts, Xeo Marketing works with businesses in the fast-paced, high-tech sector and tech & AI start-ups of all sizes. Xeo helps the organizations in the B2B tech-sector capture the market share and grow their revenue, by providing them with affordable growth strategies and marketing services through innovative ways to leverage the modern marketing channels like social media and mobile.

About Canadian Channel Partners Conference

Canadian Channel Partners conference and Xeo.ai is the brainchild of Xeo Marketing.

Working as a catalyst that connects different user groups of the ICT community, Xeo struggled with the lack of transparency within these user groups. Xeo quickly realized the need for a smart, connected platform that would provide a seamless service to buyers, channel partners and technology vendors alike. Xeo recognized the need for various users to connect instantaneously and efficiently to make informed decisions, saving them valuable time and resources. With that in mind, Xeo launched the xeo.ai ICT platform that connects multiple users on a single platform to provide a simplified buying experience for an end-to-end cloud, telecom and emerging tech solutions. Canadian Channel Partners conference is yet another avenue to help connect the channel partners with technology vendors.

For information Xeo Marketing, please visit www.xeo.marketing . For more information on the Xeo AI platform, please visit www.xeo.ai or follow @xeo_ai on Twitter. For information on the Canadian Channel Partners conference visit www.canadianchannelpartners.com

Contact Person:

Monali Supramanyam

Director, Strategic Marketing & Communications

1-844-936-0011

info@xeomarketing.com



