When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 10, 2019 FDA Publish Date: October 10, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Fruit/Fruit Product Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum Company Name: UNFI Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Apetina Marinated Feta & Olives in Oil, Pitted

Company Announcement

UNFI is voluntarily recalling cases of Arla Apetina Marinated Feta & Olives in Oil, Pitted distributed by UNFI. The product requires refrigeration to ensure food safety and we have learned that some product distributed to retail customers from 2 UNFI distribution centers may have been exposed to temperatures above refrigeration during storage and/or distribution by UNFI’S customers. Extended exposure to above-refrigerated temperatures may allow growth of bacteria such as Clostridium Botulinum to reach unsafe levels, which if consumed can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled. No illnesses, including allergic reactions, involving this product have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.

A total of 75 cases of this product were distributed to 69 retail customers serviced by UNFI distribution centers in Greenwood, IN. and Sarasota, Fla. between Jan. 1, 2019 and Aug. 30, 2019 to the following states IN, KY, IL, MI, FL, OH, MO. No other distribution centers or products in states that are not listed are impacted by this notice. Additionally, Arla Apetina Marinated Feta & Olives in Oil, not sold by UNFI Greenwood or Sarasota are not impacted by UNFI’s voluntary recall.

The product comes in a 3.1-pound plastic package marked with UPC code 9393605697.

Retailers who have purchased the Arla Apetina Marinated Feta & Olives in Oil, Pitted product from these two distribution centers should remove any remaining product from the supply chain and discard the product in a manner that would prevent its consumption or distribution and contact their UNFI account managers for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 800-451-2525.