New Leadership, Boultinghouse Award Winner Announced at Annual Aluminum Association Conference

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, VA, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aluminum Association recently announced additions to its board of directors and the election of a new chair of the organization. The association also announced the winner of the 2019 Marlan T. Boultinghouse Award, the highest award given by the North American industry. The announcements were made during the Aluminum Association’s recently concluded annual meeting – “Aluminum: The Sustainable Choice” – in Washington, D.C.



“I’m humbled and honored to chair the Aluminum Association during this pivotal time for the entire industry,” said Marco Palmieri, Senior Vice President and President, Novelis North America and newly elected Chair of the Aluminum Association. “I look forward to working collaboratively with the membership as we advocate for our recently released public policy roadmap -- the Aluminum Agenda.”



In April, the Aluminum Association released The Aluminum Agenda: A Policy Roadmap for a Competitive U.S. Aluminum Industry. The roadmap lays out principles and policy goals for a sustainable U.S. aluminum sector in the 21st century.



Boultinghouse Award Winner

The association honored Mike Belwood, Vice President, Government Affairs at Arconic as the 19th recipient of the Marlan T. Boultinghouse Award for service to the North American aluminum industry. For decades, Belwood has been a leading voice advocating for aluminum industry policy priorities in Washington, D.C. and around the country. He served as the chair of the association’s government affairs committee and was instrumental in spearheading the development of the Congressional Aluminum Caucus.

The Boultinghouse is the highest award given by the North American industry and honors those who have not only had distinguished careers within a member company, but also have provided their talents to improve the broader industry. The award is presented in memory of late ARCO Aluminum, Inc. President Marlan T. Boultinghouse. Boultinghouse brought energy and enthusiasm to the industry through his advocacy of aluminum marketing and the many technical programs he helped to advance.

New Leadership

Marco Palmieri, Senior Vice President and President of Novelis North America, was elected Aluminum Association Chair. He follows Michelle O’Neill, Senior Vice President of Senior Vice President of Global Government Affairs & Sustainability at Alcoa, after her two-year term as Chair. Palmieri previously served as both the Vice Chair and Second Vice Chair of the association. Buddy Stemple, CEO of Constellium Rolled Products in Ravenswood, WV, was elected Vice Chair of the association.

Membership Growth

Since the 2019 spring meeting in April, the Aluminum Association has welcomed 10 new member companies, bringing the total membership to a record 128 companies. The new member companies include:

ATIO

GHY USA

Matalco

Nalco Water

Page Material Management

Real Alloy

Texarkana Aluminum

Total Specialties USA

United Scrap Metal

New Board Members

The Aluminum Association Board of Directors is comprised of a number of top executives from a wide cross-section of the aluminum industry. The board volunteers its time to provide strategic guidance and direction to the organization – setting goals, priorities and action items to best serve the interests of the entire industry. New members named to the Board of Directors Class of 2022 are:

Jason Walsh, Kaiser Aluminum;

Terry Hogan, Real Alloy; and

Murray Rudisill, Reynolds.

