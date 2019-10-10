Star Quarterback, Deshaun Watson to be Zurvita’s National Spokesperson

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zurvita, a premier health and wellness company, recently announced that star quarterback, Deshaun Watson, will become the company’s National Spokesperson.



“It’s a blessing. It’s great. Everything that they believe in, everything they stand for, is the definition of how I was raised, I’m glad to be a part of the family,” Watson said.



Watson, the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, has achieved an incredible amount of success quickly in his career. Before being drafted, Watson led the Clemson Tigers to back-to-back appearances in the College Football Playoff National Championship—dethroning the then-undefeated Alabama Crimson Tide to become the champions in 2016—while also receiving Offensive MVP honors.



Entering the NFL, Watson became the Texans primary signal caller midway through the first game of the season, and his highlight reel play had him on pace to break rookie records before tearing his ACL, prematurely ending his season. Returning from injury the following season, he led the Texans to an 11-5 record, winning the AFC South, while also earning his first trip to the Pro Bowl, and his strong play has continued into start of the 2019 season.



Watson will represent Zurvita and its new Performance Line, launching fall 2019. This exclusive offering will consist of three specialty nutritional products—FUE1, H2O and R3PAIR—designed to enhance all ‘bodies in motion’. With a star quarterback on Team Zurvita, this winning combination of premium products will serve to elevate the company as well as assist Watson throughout the NFL’s grueling season.



In searching for an athlete that exemplifies Zurvita’s values, the company was introduced to Watson. His ability to uplift others has been instrumental in building his character, hitting home the company’s founding principles, making him the perfect spokesperson for Zurvita.



Zurvita Inc. is a recognized leader in the direct selling industry, offering comprehensive health and wellness products to empower people from all walks of life to become the best version of themselves. Zurvita’s products have been available exclusively through Zurvita Independent Consultants across North America. Zurvita was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.zurvita.com or call 844-987-8482.

